North Dakota State wants to play Nebraska this fall and has reached out to the Huskers

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told Yahoo! Sports on Tuesday night that Nebraska — or any school, for that matter — could not play this fall and remain part of the Big Ten, but Ohio State coach Ryan Day on Wednesday said the Buckeyes were still weighing their options, too.

The Huskers originally had another Missouri Valley Conference team on their schedule for this fall in South Dakota State and were set to pay $515,000 to host the Jackrabbits.

Nebraska officials have not commented publicly since the Big Ten's official announcement beyond the statement from the leadership group.

On Wednesday, Day mentioned Nebraska when talking about OSU looking into its options.