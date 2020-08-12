You are the owner of this article.
North Dakota State wants to play Nebraska this fall and has reached out to the Huskers
North Dakota State wants to play Nebraska this fall and has reached out to the Huskers

FCS Championship Football

The North Dakota State football team celebrates after beating James Madison 28-20 in the FCS championship game on Jan. 11.

 Associated Press file photo

Nebraska has at least one suitor for a game this fall. 

Football Championship Subdivision powerhouse North Dakota State has interest in playing the Huskers, the school's athletic director Matt Larsen confirmed to InForum.com in Fargo, North Dakota. 

An NDSU spokesperson confirmed to the Journal Star on Wednesday afternoon that the school has reached out to Nebraska about playing. He said NDSU wants to play up to three games this fall, including perhaps one FBS opponent. 

The Bison were originally supposed to play at Oregon on Sept. 5, but the Pac-12 joined the Big Ten in first nixing nonconference play before ultimately pulling the plug on football this fall altogether.

That, of course, hasn't stopped Nebraska and coach Scott Frost from expressing a desire to play this fall anyway. Frost said Monday — before the Big Ten postponed — that NU is "prepared to look at any and all options," and the school's leadership reiterated that stance in expressing disappointment with the postponement on Tuesday. 

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told Yahoo! Sports on Tuesday night that Nebraska — or any school, for that matter — could not play this fall and remain part of the Big Ten, but Ohio State coach Ryan Day on Wednesday said the Buckeyes were still weighing their options, too. 

The Huskers originally had another Missouri Valley Conference team on their schedule for this fall in South Dakota State and were set to pay $515,000 to host the Jackrabbits. 

Nebraska officials have not commented publicly since the Big Ten's official announcement beyond the statement from the leadership group. 

On Wednesday, Day mentioned Nebraska when talking about OSU looking into its options. 

“Some of the things Nebraska’s asked about is something that we’re continually asking about as well. We play nonconference games year in and year out, so in this unique situation, we’re just trying to find out what exactly the conference’s stance is on this, and what it means, the TV contracts and everything else,” Day said. "We're asking all those questions."

The Bison have won eight of the past nine FCS national championships and are led by a pair of potential 2021 first-round NFL Draft picks in quarterback Trey Lance and tackle Dillon Radunz. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

