Norris TE James Carnie reels in offer from 'dream school' Nebraska; set to decide next week

Norris head coach Ty Twarling has had an up-close look at Carnie's physical improvements over the past several months and isn't surprised that Power Five teams have come calling given the way he's played so far this fall.

"Ever since last year at the end of football and going into January and February, he really wanted this," Twarling said Monday. "He set the bar high for himself and put himself in the position to where those big schools would be looking at him.

"He's been really working hard whether it's in the weight room or on the field just getting things cleaned up, and here lately I think he's been pushing a little hard. I'm hoping now that he can relax his mind a little bit and just play."

One more week of considerations, though, awaits for Carnie before the mind fully clears.

"We have Homecoming this week, so it'll be stressful in terms of that and looking at schools," he said. "It'll be stressful, but I think I'll be able to make the right decision in the end."

