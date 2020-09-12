Norris standout Carnie lands first Big Ten offer with Iowa

Norris standout tight end James Carnie has his first Big Ten offer.
The Hawkeyes are Carnie's latest suitor, the Class of 2021 Miami (Ohio) commit shared on social media Saturday.
Carnie doesn't hold a Nebraska offer but remains on the program's radar. He told the Journal Star in August that he was in regular contact with Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton.
EXCITED to say I have received an offer from the University of Iowa! 🐤👀 @CoachBFerentz pic.twitter.com/ZhIKESBRd1— James Carnie (@JamesCarnie1) September 12, 2020
The Huskers have pledges from 2021 tight ends Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) and AJ Rollins (Creighton Prep).
