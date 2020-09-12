Norris standout Carnie lands first Big Ten offer with Iowa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Norris standout tight end James Carnie has his first Big Ten offer.

The Hawkeyes are Carnie's latest suitor, the Class of 2021 Miami (Ohio) commit shared on social media Saturday.

Carnie doesn't hold a Nebraska offer but remains on the program's radar. He told the Journal Star in August that he was in regular contact with Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton.

The Huskers have pledges from 2021 tight ends Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) and AJ Rollins (Creighton Prep).

