Norris standout Carnie lands first Big Ten offer with Iowa, decommits from Miami (Ohio)
Norris standout Carnie lands first Big Ten offer with Iowa, decommits from Miami (Ohio)

  • Updated
James Carnie

Norris' James Carnie runs in the 40-yard dash in July during the Warren Academy’s Top Prospects Showcase at the Omaha Sports Complex in Omaha.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Norris standout tight end James Carnie has his first Big Ten offer. 

The Hawkeyes are Carnie's latest suitor, the 2021 prospect shared on social media Saturday. 

Hours after receiving an Iowa offer, Carnie announced he was decommitting from Miami (Ohio). He committed the RedHawks in the spring.

"First, I want to thank everyone at Miami (Ohio) University for their belief in me and for the offer to play (football) in a great place with great people," Carnie wrote on Twitter. "At this time it is everyone's best interest that I decommit from Miami.

"Recruitment is open."

Carnie doesn't hold a Nebraska offer but remains on the program's radar. He told the Journal Star in August that he was in regular contact with Nebraska tight ends coach Sean Beckton. 

The Huskers have pledges from 2021 tight ends Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) and AJ Rollins (Creighton Prep).

