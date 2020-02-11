Norris' Hausmann excited for reunion with fellow Husker walk-on Nouili this summer

Nouili ended up starting seven games for the Rams in 2019 before transferring. Remember, he only played one year of high school football in the United States — his senior season at Norris — and hadn’t lifted weights much before he moved to the country. That made his rapid ascension surprising even to Hausmann.

“He was a good player, one of the most athletic people I’ve ever seen, but he hadn’t lifted much,” Hausmann said. “To see him do that and to see how much he improved, it was cool. I was proud of him.”

Then Mike Bobo left CSU and Hausmann saw an opening.

“My brother and I talked to him and asked if there was any way he’d come back, and he was like, ‘I’d love to if they have a spot for me,’" Hausmann said. "So I was thinking, we have a good offensive lineman who can come in and probably do some damage right away.”

Hausmann says Nouili is “like an older brother to me,” and added the offensive lineman offered to live in the dorms an extra year to be his roommate, though that didn’t end up happening. Between now and arriving on campus, Hausmann will attempt to defend his Class B gold medals in the 100 meters and the 400 relay in track, and then will play in the Shrine Bowl before enrolling at NU for summer workouts.