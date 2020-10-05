Norris coach Twarling says James Carnie 'put himself in position' to attract offers from Nebraska, others

Carnie originally verbally pledged to Miami (Ohio), but then from November 2019 to July he told the Journal Star he put on 30 pounds. After he ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash in July at the Warren Academy, he thought Power Five offers might follow quickly. Instead, he waited until September when KSU and the Hawkeyes both pulled the trigger.

“Super rewarding,” Carnie told the Journal Star of the offers late last month. “I thought maybe I’d get offers after the Warren Academy, but that didn’t happen and I was a little frustrated. I think I’m a little underrated, but right now I’m just super glad that I’ve got those two and it is super relieving.”

Norris head coach Ty Twarling has had an up-close look at Carnie's physical improvements over the past several months and isn't surprised that Power Five teams have come calling given the way he's played so far this fall.

"Ever since last year at the end of football and going into January and February, he really wanted this," Twarling said Monday. "He set the bar high for himself and put himself in the position to where those big schools would be looking at him.