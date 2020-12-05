'Nobody blinked': It could have unraveled after Bell's long TD, but Blackshirts made sure it didn't

For the first time all afternoon, David Bell found daylight and the Huskers were losing grip of a lead that was once 17 points.
Bell, on a deep post pattern, caught a pass and was home free for an 89-yard touchdown after Nebraska defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt and Marquel Dismuke collided early in the fourth quarter Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana.
Taylor-Britt and Dismuke were slow to get up and the Boilermakers were within a touchdown with plenty of time remaining.
For three quarters, things were quite comfortable for Nebraska's defense. Then it got uncomfortable.
Now the Blackshirts could feel some tension.
"I think everyone did," NU senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said after the Huskers' 37-27 win. "But we've been in that moment a ton of times, we've been in a ton of close games. I don't think it fazes our team (or) fazes our defense especially. We've got a lot of veteran guys on defense that play a lot of football.
"Nobody blinked."
Purdue was in position to get going offensively multiple times Saturday, but Nebraska's defense stymied the Boilermakers each time.
The Blackshirts, including Taylor-Britt, shook off Bell's long touchdown play. The junior cornerback, who was assigned to cover Bell (43 catches for 493 yards and seven TDs coming in), came up with a big pass deflection on the Huskers' next defensive possession to force a Purdue punt. Boilermaker QB Jack Plummer had targeted Bell four straight times (counting a play negated by a holding penalty) before that play.
"I just knew they wanted to give him the ball," Taylor-Britt said. "I just knew with me playing on the outside they were going to test that one-on-one."
Outside of Bell's long touchdown, the Huskers held him and Rondale Moore in check. The two combined for 23 catches for 210 yards, so they made the Huskers work. But neither was able to take over. Moore's longest catch was 19 yards and he averaged just 6 yards per grab.
"Those guys have some really good wideouts, some really good skill, and you're never going to stop them, but I thought we did a decent job containing them," NU coach Scott Frost said.
A big part of Nebraska's success in slowing down Purdue's passing game started up front. The Huskers harassed Plummer throughout the first half and sacked him three times. Stille was involved on two of those.
Nebraska held Purdue to minus-2 yards rushing, its best outing in that category since holding Michigan to minus-6 yards in 2013. That forced the Boilermakers to rely on Plummer, Bell and Moore. Plummer dropped back 54 times and was 33-of-47 passing for 334 yards.
Purdue crossed into Husker territory on eight consecutive drives, scoring only three touchdowns in that stretch. Nebraska clamped down when it needed to, especially late in the game.
"We had been playing pretty well all day on 'D,' I think, so it really wasn't doing anything different than we've been doing all day," Stille said of Bell's 89-yard score. "We just had to stick to our job, keep doing our job to our best of our ability and plays were going to come to us."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
