No secret: Huskers face unique task in trying to slow down dynamic Purdue receiving duo

Nebraska junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle will have their hands full with Purdue’s talented duo plus sophomore Milton Wright (21 catches, 281 yards, two TDs).

Taylor-Britt, in particular, has settled into life as a full-time corner nicely this year and is a big, physical presence on the perimeter at 6-foot and 205 pounds.

“He’s played really good football so far,” Chinander said. “I don’t even know how many times he’s been targeted this year, but it hasn’t been a ton. He’s made a lot of plays. He was close on a play on Friday (against Iowa). I thought he was going to pick that one. But he’s playing really good football right now and he’s got a lot of confidence in his game and the guys have a lot of confidence in him out there.

“I expect him to go out and play at a high level this weekend, too, no matter who he’s guarding.”

The Boilermakers threw for 304 yards last year against Nebraska in a 31-27 victory, but Bell was limited to 27 yards on seven catches. He still made the deciding play of the game, waltzing into the end zone on a 9-yard misdirection run.

Even so, the Huskers would gladly take a repeat of that overall performance against the star receiver.