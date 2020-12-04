No secret: Huskers face unique task in trying to slow down dynamic Purdue receiving duo

When Nebraska’s defense takes the field at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday against Purdue, it will be up against a first-time challenge this year and a rarity in the Big Ten.
The Boilermakers will be the first Husker opponent this year that throws the ball more often than it runs it. And they throw it a lot more.
Under Jeff Brohm in 2020, Purdue has put the ball in the air 214 times and kept it on the ground just 133, equaling a 61.7% pass rate. That makes the Boilermakers the most pass-heavy team in the Big Ten and one of only four — Indiana, Maryland and Michigan being the other three — that have thrown it more than they’ve run it so far this fall.
“They’re going to do a lot of stuff on offense; they have for Coach Brohm’s whole career,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. “You know you’re going to see some new plays, some new packages every week, formations, motions, shifts, routes. There’s going to be a lot of things to defend and we've just got to be sound in what we do. Alignment's got to be right, assignments got to be right. Eyes have got to be right.
“I don’t think there’s any magic to defending it. It’s a tough matchup every year. The guys have to be dialed in to the calls that we have and they have to know all the adjustments and they have to just do their job every single snap. Period.”
Purdue sophomore receiver David Bell leads the Big Ten with 43 catches and is tied for the conference lead with seven touchdowns. Over the past two games, he’s been joined by star junior Rondale Moore, who missed most of 2019 and the first three games of 2020 due to injuries.
In the past two games, the duo has combined for 364 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
“Yeah, they're going to be a challenge, but I believe in the whole defensive unit,” Nebraska senior safety Deontai Williams said. “I believe in the whole defensive back unit, that we’ll do what we’ve got to do to get the job done. “It’s a challenge that we will accept.
“We can’t back down from great receivers like that. We’ve just got to go to battle with them all the way through."
Nebraska’s pass defense overall this year has been in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten. Only three teams have given up fewer than NU’s four passing touchdowns allowed and, of the top three, only Michigan State has played as many games as the Huskers have.
There have been low points — Ohio State’s star quarterback Justin Fields completed all but one of his pass attempts against Nebraska on Oct. 24 and NU had a bad bust when Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth broke free for a 74-yard gain on Nov. 14 — but overall the veteran Husker secondary has held up pretty well.
Nebraska junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle will have their hands full with Purdue’s talented duo plus sophomore Milton Wright (21 catches, 281 yards, two TDs).
Taylor-Britt, in particular, has settled into life as a full-time corner nicely this year and is a big, physical presence on the perimeter at 6-foot and 205 pounds.
“He’s played really good football so far,” Chinander said. “I don’t even know how many times he’s been targeted this year, but it hasn’t been a ton. He’s made a lot of plays. He was close on a play on Friday (against Iowa). I thought he was going to pick that one. But he’s playing really good football right now and he’s got a lot of confidence in his game and the guys have a lot of confidence in him out there.
“I expect him to go out and play at a high level this weekend, too, no matter who he’s guarding.”
The Boilermakers threw for 304 yards last year against Nebraska in a 31-27 victory, but Bell was limited to 27 yards on seven catches. He still made the deciding play of the game, waltzing into the end zone on a 9-yard misdirection run.
Even so, the Huskers would gladly take a repeat of that overall performance against the star receiver.
“I wish there was a secret,” Chinander said with a chuckle Tuesday. “I think that guy’s a really, really good football player. But I think in the back end last year, for the most part, obviously there’s a couple of breakdowns or we probably would have won that football game, but I think the guys just played with really good technique and they had a pretty good idea of what we were trying to get done defensively and what was going on offensively. Not that you’re ever going to know 100% because they do a good job of mixing it up.
“I think it was just more about technique and eyes last year more than anything.”
It will be again this weekend against one of the rare pass-happy offenses in the Big Ten.
A look back at last year's game
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.2
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 11.02.2019
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!