No Husker offensive players in top three All-Big Ten teams; four earn honorable mention

A disappointing year overall offensively for Nebraska was reflected in the Big Ten's all conference awards as no Huskers made the top three teams as voted on by either the league's coaches or media.
Junior wide receiver JD Spielman led a group of four players who earned honorable mention All-Big Ten, joined by freshman receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, junior left tackle Brenden Jaimes and junior running back Dedrick Mills.
Spielman became the first player in NU history to compile three 800-yard receiving seasons in his career, finishing 2019 with a career-best 898. He did so despite having a career-low 49 catches, but he averaged 18.3 yards per reception, good for fifth in the Big Ten.
You have free articles remaining.
Spielman was part of a loaded field of receivers in the Big Ten this season, led by Minnesota's Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman, who each topped 1,100 yards and each caught 11 touchdowns.
Robinson, meanwhile, became just the fourth Husker to top 1,000 all-purpose yards despite missing most of the season's final three games. He played in NU's finale against Iowa, but had just three carries for 14 yards before the hamstring injury that caused him to miss outings against Wisconsin and Maryland was too much to overcome.
The dynamic freshman finished the season with 40 catches for 453 yards and 88 carries for 340 yards to go along with five total touchdowns.
Purdue wide receiver David Bell topped Robinson for Big Ten freshman of the year honors by catching a league-best 86 passes for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was named the Big Ten's offensive player of the year after throwing for 37 touchdowns and one interception in his first year as a collegiate starter.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.