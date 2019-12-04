No Husker offensive players in top three All-Big Ten teams; four earn honorable mention

A disappointing year overall offensively for Nebraska was reflected in the Big Ten's all conference awards as no Huskers made the top three teams as voted on by either the league's coaches or media.

Junior wide receiver JD Spielman led a group of four players who earned honorable mention All-Big Ten, joined by freshman receiver Wan'Dale Robinson, junior left tackle Brenden Jaimes and junior running back Dedrick Mills.

Spielman became the first player in NU history to compile three 800-yard receiving seasons in his career, finishing 2019 with a career-best 898. He did so despite having a career-low 49 catches, but he averaged 18.3 yards per reception, good for fifth in the Big Ten.

Spielman was part of a loaded field of receivers in the Big Ten this season, led by Minnesota's Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman, who each topped 1,100 yards and each caught 11 touchdowns.

Robinson, meanwhile, became just the fourth Husker to top 1,000 all-purpose yards despite missing most of the season's final three games. He played in NU's finale against Iowa, but had just three carries for 14 yards before the hamstring injury that caused him to miss outings against Wisconsin and Maryland was too much to overcome.