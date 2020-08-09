No decisions yet on Big Ten football, but fall season hangs in balance

Many college football players over the weekend ramped up their advocating for playing this fall. Nebraska redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey tweeted out photos from NU’s first two days of preseason camp and said, “Just want to play ball.” Player groups from Ohio State and Arkansas State tweeted out statements in favor of moving forward with a fall season.

Clemson quarterback and surefire first-round 2021 NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter on Sunday and said, “Let’s work together to create a situation where we can play the game that all of us love. Not divide and argue. There is a way forward.”

Later, he made the argument that players are safer on their college campuses rather than being sent home, though it’s unclear if postponing a fall season would mean players are sent off of campuses for the fall semester.

Time is becoming less and less on the side of decision-makers, though, particularly in the Big Ten, where action is slated to start three weeks earlier than in the Pac-12 and SEC.

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby on Sunday said the Power Five commissioners had not reached any concrete decisions.