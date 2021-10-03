 Skip to main content
No. 9 Michigan a favorite, but not a big favorite for Saturday showdown with Nebraska
No. 9 Michigan a favorite, but not a big favorite for Saturday showdown with Nebraska

Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 10.2

The Huskers take the field before playing Northwestern on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Michigan will come to Lincoln as a favorite, but not as heavy favorite.

Many lines from Las Vegas have the Wolverines as a 3-4½-point favorite against Nebraska. The Huskers will host the Wolverines at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will come to Lincoln as a top-10 outfit. Michigan moved up to ninth in the Associated Press Top 25 following a 38-17 win at Michigan. Nebraska (3-3, 1-2) is coming off a 56-7 home win against Northwestern.

Michigan will be the first top-10 opponent to play at Memorial Stadium since No. 5 Ohio State in 2019.

This will mark the third ranked opponent in for weeks for the Huskers, who lost to Oklahoma (23-16) on Sept. 18 and Michigan State (23-20 in OT) on Sept. 25.

