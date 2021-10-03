No. 9 Michigan a favorite, but not a big favorite for Saturday showdown with Nebraska

Michigan will come to Lincoln as a favorite, but not as heavy favorite.

Many lines from Las Vegas have the Wolverines as a 3-4½-point favorite against Nebraska. The Huskers will host the Wolverines at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

The Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will come to Lincoln as a top-10 outfit. Michigan moved up to ninth in the Associated Press Top 25 following a 38-17 win at Michigan. Nebraska (3-3, 1-2) is coming off a 56-7 home win against Northwestern.

Michigan will be the first top-10 opponent to play at Memorial Stadium since No. 5 Ohio State in 2019.

This will mark the third ranked opponent in for weeks for the Huskers, who lost to Oklahoma (23-16) on Sept. 18 and Michigan State (23-20 in OT) on Sept. 25.

