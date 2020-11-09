No. 1 a priority: Frost says Huskers have to get ball to Wan'Dale Robinson more often

Scott Frost mentioned it Saturday in the moments after a 21-13 loss to Northwestern and reiterated it Monday.

Wan’Dale Robinson needs the ball in his hands more often.

The dynamic sophomore wide receiver through two games has 10 catches for 81 yards and has not yet carried the ball as he did 88 times last year.

Robinson does lead the team so far in both catches (10) and targets (14), but NU hasn’t been able to spring him for any big plays yet.

“We need Wan’Dale to be a bigger part of the game plan, so we’re going to do what we need to,” Frost said Monday. “We’ve had a lot of plays designed for him the first couple of weeks and it hasn’t panned out, so we need to do a better job of that.”

Robinson has accounted for just one “chunk” play so far this year — a 21-yard reception from Luke McCaffrey against Ohio State — after accounting for 18 on offense in 10 games as a freshman.

A year ago, Robinson averaged 12.8 touches per game offensively, largely because of his involvement in the run game. He averaged four catches per game, a slight tick down from his current 2020 rate.