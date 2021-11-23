NIL, NFL and more factor in 'unique' decision in front of Husker standout TE Austin Allen

That Austin Allen has a decision to make about his next step in football is not a new development.
The junior Nebraska tight end has been on the NFL’s radar screen for all of 2021 and he figured to be among the Husker players who would have to, at some point, make a tough call between making the jump to the pros after this season or returning in 2022 for the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.
Allen maintained again Monday that he hasn’t made that decision yet, which makes for a unique circumstance with senior day approaching Friday as the Huskers wrap up their season against Iowa. He’ll be introduced as part of NU’s senior day festivities, but he isn’t sure yet whether it will be his final game at Memorial Stadium.
“It’s going to feel a little weird because I don’t know if it is going to be my last, but that’s how I tell guys they should play,” Allen said. “Play it like it’s your last game because you never know when it is going to be. A lot of guys get hurt, a lot of guys have season or career-ending injuries that really hamper them. So that’s kind of my mentality, just play every game like it’s your last.
“In this case, it could be my last here for Nebraska.”
If Allen hears from NFL people that he’s likely to be picked in the middle rounds, it may end up being a relatively simple choice to go. If evaluators and Nebraska’s connections think he’s more of a late-round pick, perhaps there’s more reason to return to school.
The Aurora native and team captain, though, said that other factors can come into play, too. That’s particularly true since July 1, when college athletes got the green light to profit off of their name, image and likeness.
“It’s changing the game of football,” Allen said. “I’m in a unique spot where I can play another year of football and where I can get bigger, faster and stronger and make a little money while I am doing it. It puts me in a unique spot, but there’s great opportunities at the next level, too.
“There’s pros and cons to both that I need to weigh and that’s a decision that still needs to be made on my part.”
Allen has work to do still as a consistent blocking presence, but he’s turned himself into an upper-level college receiving threat with his combination of size and speed. The 6-foot-9 target has essentially doubled his receiving output each of the past three years, from nine catches and 83 yards in 2019 to 18 for 236 last year to 36 for 547 through 11 games this season.
He’s already set the tight end record for receptions in a single season at NU and will add the yardage record with 14 against Iowa. On Saturday against Wisconsin, he set the single-game tight end record with 143 receiving yards on seven catches.
Allen has always been a big-play threat, but he’s generated them consistently this year. He’s got 10 catches of 20-plus yards and is averaging 10.9 yards per target, which is second-best on the team for anybody with more than 10 grabs and trails only senior wide receiver Samori Toure (11.5).
“First I'll make a plug for him and his stats bare it out: In my opinion, he's an all-conference player,” coach Scott Frost said Monday. “He’s reliable. That’s the best thing I can say about him. Anything you need him to do or get done, he’s going to get it done. He’s turned himself into a really fine player at that position and great leader.
"He’s one of those guys that’s the heart and soul of our team.”
The Huskers still haven’t broken through as a team, though, and carry a five-game losing streak into Friday’s finale against the Hawkeyes. That, also, registers with Allen when he contemplates his next move.
“I have an emotional connection to this university, of wanting to get this thing turned around, wanting to get it turned around for the guys, for the coaches. Because, if we don’t, it’s the coaches’ livelihood that is on the line and that was evident two weeks ago with those four coaches (that were fired). We haven’t succeeded as players at getting the details right and, really, the coaches had to pay for it.
“It’s an emotional time for me to get it right for those guys and for people in this university because we really owe it to them to get it done.”
