NIL, NFL and more factor in 'unique' decision in front of Husker standout TE Austin Allen

That Austin Allen has a decision to make about his next step in football is not a new development.

The junior Nebraska tight end has been on the NFL’s radar screen for all of 2021 and he figured to be among the Husker players who would have to, at some point, make a tough call between making the jump to the pros after this season or returning in 2022 for the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Allen maintained again Monday that he hasn’t made that decision yet, which makes for a unique circumstance with senior day approaching Friday as the Huskers wrap up their season against Iowa. He’ll be introduced as part of NU’s senior day festivities, but he isn’t sure yet whether it will be his final game at Memorial Stadium.

“It’s going to feel a little weird because I don’t know if it is going to be my last, but that’s how I tell guys they should play,” Allen said. “Play it like it’s your last game because you never know when it is going to be. A lot of guys get hurt, a lot of guys have season or career-ending injuries that really hamper them. So that’s kind of my mentality, just play every game like it’s your last.

“In this case, it could be my last here for Nebraska.”