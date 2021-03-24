 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niko Cooper joins Boe Wilson as former Huskers headed to Western Kentucky
0 comments
topical

Niko Cooper joins Boe Wilson as former Huskers headed to Western Kentucky

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska at Ohio St, 10.24

Nebraska's Niko Cooper (32), Nouredin Nouili (63) and Ethan Piper (57) take part in pregame warmups before last season's game against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

 JOSHUA BICKEL, Pool via Ohio State Athletics

Another former Husker is headed to Western Kentucky.

Former Nebraska outside linebacker Niko Cooper, who entered the transfer portal recently, will now play football for the Hilltoppers, joining former Husker guard Boe Wilson in the program.

Cooper arrived at NU last year as a rare junior college transfer with three years of eligibility remaining, but he wasn't able to find his way up the depth chart during his first season on campus. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he has the prototypical length and frame that the Huskers look for at the position.

He appeared in Nebraska's final seven games of the 2020 season, but mostly in a special teams role, where he registered three tackles.

A Memphis, Tennessee, native, Cooper redshirted at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College in 2018 and then recorded 24 tackles in 2019 before signing with Nebraska as part of its 2020 recruiting class.

Spring setup: With everybody back at OLB, is there a wild card candidate to crack the rotation?
Spring setup: Honas' return, progress from Reimer and Henrich put ILBs in good position
Huskers set to host up to 2,700 at baseball games, shooting for 50% for Red-White Spring Game
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

March Madness: Who has the best and worst odds in the West region

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News