NFL cut-down day: Jets release former NU corner Lamar Jackson; Carlos Davis makes the cut

His NFL Draft experience was miserable this past spring. He called it one of the most difficult times of his life.
Projected to be as high as a third-round pick, former Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson ultimately signed with the New York Jets as a free agent. He said he would try to seize the moment. But the NFL is a rugged business, and Jackson was among several Jets released Saturday as franchises made cuts to get down to their final 53-man rosters ahead of the start of the season next week.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jackson intercepted five passes in his final two seasons at Nebraska, including three in 2019. He would seemingly be a good bet to end up on the Jets' practice squad.
Because of COVID-19, NFL teams this season can carry 16 players on their practice squads instead of the usual 12, and on gamedays, teams can expand their rosters to 55 players (48 active on gameday).
News on other former Huskers in the NFL:
* The Bengals reportedly cut wide receiver Stanley Morgan, who made only three catches for 18 yards last season as an undrafted rookie. However, playing 177 snaps on all four punt and kickoff units, Morgan's 90.1 special-teams grade from Pro Football Focus was the sixth-highest in the entire NFL out of nearly 700 qualifying players.
Cincinnati kept seven receivers: Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green, Alex Erickson, Tee Higgins, John Ross, Auden Tate and Mike Thomas.
Cethan Carter, a former Husker, made the Bengals' 53-man roster at tight end.
* The news keeps getting better for the Davis family. It was revealed Friday that defensive lineman Khalil Davis made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster, while on Saturday the Pittsburgh Steelers' final roster included Carlos Davis, Khalil's twin brother.
Khalil Davis was a sixth-round selection, while Carlos went in the seventh. They played together in both high school and college.
* The San Francisco 49ers released defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, who played one season at Nebraska as a graduate transfer from Oklahoma State.
For those interested in this sort of thing: If Daniels had made the cut, his salary cap charge would've been $618,333. His three-year contract would've totaled $2.2 million through the 2022 season. He was guaranteed $105,000 when he signed as an undrafted free agent. So, with his release, the Niners save $513,333.
* Chris Jones, a 6-1, 200-pound corner, was waived by the Arizona Cardinals. Jones made 22 tackles and defended six passes for the Cardinals last season while making three starts. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said there’s a “decent shot” that a team claims Jones off the waiver wire.
* Defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun was waived by the Bengals. Akinmoladun joined the franchise's practice squad last November and appeared in two of the final three games.
* The Las Vegas Raiders waived wide receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El.
* The Cleveland Browns cut Johnny Stanton, who played quarterback at NU -- he was a reserve in 2014 behind starter Tommy Armstrong -- before moving to fullback in the NFL.
* The Miami Dolphins released defensive end Avery Moss, a fifth-round pick of the New York Giants in 2017.
* It appears offensive lineman Brent Qvale will begin the season on Houston's regular-season roster. "Now onto the regular season," he tweeted Friday. Qvale signed a free agent deal with the Texans after spending the previous six seasons with the Jets.
