NFL cut-down day: Jets release former NU corner Lamar Jackson; Carlos Davis makes the cut

His NFL Draft experience was miserable this past spring. He called it one of the most difficult times of his life.

Projected to be as high as a third-round pick, former Nebraska cornerback Lamar Jackson ultimately signed with the New York Jets as a free agent. He said he would try to seize the moment. But the NFL is a rugged business, and Jackson was among several Jets released Saturday as franchises made cuts to get down to their final 53-man rosters ahead of the start of the season next week.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Jackson intercepted five passes in his final two seasons at Nebraska, including three in 2019. He would seemingly be a good bet to end up on the Jets' practice squad.

Because of COVID-19, NFL teams this season can carry 16 players on their practice squads instead of the usual 12, and on gamedays, teams can expand their rosters to 55 players (48 active on gameday).

News on other former Huskers in the NFL:

* The Bengals reportedly cut wide receiver Stanley Morgan, who made only three catches for 18 yards last season as an undrafted rookie. However, playing 177 snaps on all four punt and kickoff units, Morgan's 90.1 special-teams grade from Pro Football Focus was the sixth-highest in the entire NFL out of nearly 700 qualifying players.