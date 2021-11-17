Next RB challenge for Blackshirts: Young UW standout Braelon Allen

The University of Wisconsin has had a long line of productive Big Ten running backs with a few dominant ones mixed in.
Early this summer, though, the Badgers’ backfield picture was anything but clear.
Then Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi committed to UW in June and Braelon Allen, originally a 2022 commit who reclassified to 2021, got to campus around the same time.
Allen expected to play linebacker in college, but the 6-foot-1, 238-pounder put on a show during the state of Wisconsin’s modified spring high school football season by averaging 14.7 yards per carry over seven games.
Not long after, he was a freshman running back at Wisconsin instead of a freshman linebacker.
Fast forward to November, and Mellusi is out for the season with an injury. Other backs at Wisconsin have been kicked off the team (Jalen Berger and Loyal Crawford) or entered the transfer portal (Antwan Roberts).
Now, essentially, the load falls on Allen’s 17-year-old shoulders.
And he’s making the most of it.
“He’s a 17-year-old kid, No. 1, which is pretty impressive. A guy that should be in high school right now and he’s really playing well,” Nebraska inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said. “He’s playing his best football right now. Big, strong back. Honestly, he’s kind of in the tradition of Wisconsin backs. He’s probably a little bit bigger than Jonathan Taylor was, maybe not quite as explosive as he was. But really tough, really physical, runs behind his pads.
“Really a good player who’s playing his best football right now.”
Wisconsin has won six straight games and Allen has rushed for more than 100 yards in all of them. Last week against Northwestern, he logged 173 and three touchdowns.
The Badgers started the season 1-3 and turned in paltry rushing totals of 74 yards (2.6 per carry) and 43 (1.3 per) in back-to-back losses to Notre Dame and Michigan, respectively.
Since then, UW hasn’t lost a game and has averaged 270.8 rushing yards per game. Allen’s ascendance has mirrored that stretch. He had just 49 yards over the Badgers’ first four, but is averaging 130.8 over the past six.
“Shoot, as long as I can remember, they’ve been really good at running the football,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. “They have an identity and they know what they’re going to do. They have some really interesting gap schemes, they’re really good at blocking those, and the other thing is I think their running backs and this young guy, Braelon Allen, he’s coming into his own a little bit. He’s done a really nice job as the year progresses of being able to read what they want him to read, put his foot in the ground and go get what he can.
“It’s just body blow, body blow, body blow, and then they throw a knockout punch and break the big one on you. They’re patient in the run game and they know that they’re fired up to get a 4-yard gain and pretty certain that after enough body blows, those turn into 8-yard gains.”
The Huskers, of course, are no strangers to talented running backs and they’ve done good work against a set of them so far this year.
NU held Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III to 61 yards, 86 fewer than his per-game average. The Huskers held Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson without a rush longer than 22 yards and the Buckeyes to about half of their usual production. The two teams that have had the most success rushing the ball against Nebraska so far: Minnesota (182 yards, 4.2 per carry) and Michigan (204, 4.9). In fact, going into this weekend’s action, the Huskers have faced 11 of the top 12 backs in the Big Ten based on per-carry average and seven of the top nine in yards per game. The only ones missing? Allen and the injured Mellusi.
Allen, second in the league behind Henderson at 7.07 yards per attempt, is the next challenge for the Blackshirts.
“He’s a really good back,” Nebraska sophomore inside linebacker Luke Reimer said Monday. “I mean, there’s not very many bad backs in the Big Ten. So, it’s every week it seems like we’re going up against (someone who is) fifth in the nation or whatever the deal is. We’ve gone up against really good backs this year and we’re just ready for another one. He's a good back, too.”
The challenge might feel familiar, but the game plan is much different than, say, two weeks ago against OSU.
“(The Buckeyes) have some conflicts in the RPOs and certain looks and certain plays, but they’re pretty much an ‘11’ (one running back, one tight end) personnel team. They’d sprinkle in 10-15 snaps of ‘12,’” Ruud said. “Whereas Wisconsin, you’ll get 21, you’ll get 22, you’ll get 12, you’ll get 11. They run a lot of similar concepts, but they’re very game plan specific and they do a good job of attacking you based on formation and personnel grouping.
“It’s different in regards to, you’ve got to be able to play a lot of different calls against them and you’ve got to be able to fit up a lot of different runs within those calls.”
Then the challenge becomes tackling another good back like Allen.
“I’ll tell you, he doesn’t look like a 17-year-old when you watch him. He looks like he’s been in college for a long time,” NU head coach Scott Frost said. “It certainly helps that he has a really good line in front of him and a lot of good players around him, but doing the things he’s doing, it’s hard to do as a 22-year-old, let alone a 17-year-old.
“We have our work cut out with him, and I’m sure he’ll be a good player in the league for a long time.”
The turning point in each Nebraska football game so far in 2021
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙛𝙤𝙪𝙡
𝙏𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙬𝙖𝙮 𝙗𝙮 𝘿𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙪𝙠𝙚
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯 𝙗𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙠𝙨 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙚
𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙥'𝙨 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨 𝙛𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙨 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚
𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙥𝙪𝙣𝙩
𝘿𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙣, 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙗𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧
𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙯'𝙨 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙡𝙨 𝙪𝙥𝙨𝙚𝙩 𝙗𝙞𝙙
𝘼𝙣 𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚
𝙅𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙖 𝙗𝙞𝙩 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙘𝙝
𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙩'𝙨 𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙙 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙙𝙤𝙚𝙨𝙣'𝙩 𝙥𝙖𝙮
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.