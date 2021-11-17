Next RB challenge for Blackshirts: Young UW standout Braelon Allen

“Really a good player who’s playing his best football right now.”

Wisconsin has won six straight games and Allen has rushed for more than 100 yards in all of them. Last week against Northwestern, he logged 173 and three touchdowns.

The Badgers started the season 1-3 and turned in paltry rushing totals of 74 yards (2.6 per carry) and 43 (1.3 per) in back-to-back losses to Notre Dame and Michigan, respectively.

Since then, UW hasn’t lost a game and has averaged 270.8 rushing yards per game. Allen’s ascendance has mirrored that stretch. He had just 49 yards over the Badgers’ first four, but is averaging 130.8 over the past six.

“Shoot, as long as I can remember, they’ve been really good at running the football,” NU defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Tuesday. “They have an identity and they know what they’re going to do. They have some really interesting gap schemes, they’re really good at blocking those, and the other thing is I think their running backs and this young guy, Braelon Allen, he’s coming into his own a little bit. He’s done a really nice job as the year progresses of being able to read what they want him to read, put his foot in the ground and go get what he can.