Newsome steps up to the challenge, earns Blackshirt while starting every game this season

Newsome has improved dramatically as a perimeter tackler, defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said, which played a part in the decision to award Newsome the Blackshirt.

The Georgia native "put it all together" in Saturday's game against Michigan, Fisher continued, finishing with a season-high seven tackles, including five solo stops, to go with a pass breakup.

"It's an everyday deal for him, and Cam, and anybody that plays that position — we know the ball is coming out here, we've got to make that tackle," Fisher said.

"It's something that you've got to work on. You're not just going to jump out on the field and make those kinds of tackles out there on the perimeter. There's just so much space... And you're doing it at a very high speed without slowing down."

Newsome hasn't slowed down in challenging Nebraska's older players since he got to campus. He contributed mainly on special teams as a freshman while playing in 10 games, and saw his role expand during last season's truncated, eight-game campaign.

Now he's a starter, alongside the guys he continues to push, both at practice and away from football.