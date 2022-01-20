New RB coach Bryan Applewhite's contract finalized; Husker staff pool higher than previous years

New Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite signed his two-year contract Wednesday afternoon, formalizing the completion of head coach Scott Frost's reworked coaching staff.

Applewhite, who spent 2020 and 2021 coaching running backs at TCU, a private school, will make $325,000 annually, according to a copy of his contract obtained via records request by the Journal Star.

Before TCU, Applewhite coached for five years at Colorado State (2015-19), five at Louisiana-Monroe (2010-14) and six at Wyoming (2003-08), along with a year at FCS Montana State (2009).

Contract details for Nebraska's five new assistant coaches have now all been made public. The new coaches — offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, special teams coordinator Bill Busch and Applewhite — will combine to make $2,525,000 in 2022. That's an increase of $350,000 over what the five coaches they replace were set to make this year.