New RB coach Bryan Applewhite's contract finalized; Husker staff pool higher than previous years

New Nebraska running backs coach Bryan Applewhite signed his two-year contract Wednesday afternoon, formalizing the completion of head coach Scott Frost's reworked coaching staff.
Applewhite, who spent 2020 and 2021 coaching running backs at TCU, a private school, will make $325,000 annually, according to a copy of his contract obtained via records request by the Journal Star.
Before TCU, Applewhite coached for five years at Colorado State (2015-19), five at Louisiana-Monroe (2010-14) and six at Wyoming (2003-08), along with a year at FCS Montana State (2009).
Contract details for Nebraska's five new assistant coaches have now all been made public. The new coaches — offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola, special teams coordinator Bill Busch and Applewhite — will combine to make $2,525,000 in 2022. That's an increase of $350,000 over what the five coaches they replace were set to make this year.
Overall, this is Frost's highest-paid staff to date and the highest-paid assistant coaching staff in Nebraska's history. The 10 assistants plus strength coach Zach Duval are currently on the books for $5,575,000 for 2022 plus a $100,000 retention bonus due to defensive front coach Mike Dawson on April 1.
There could still be a couple of slight contract adjustments, too. While returning coaches Dawson, Erik Chinander ($50,000 raise), Barrett Ruud ($75,000 raise) and Sean Beckton ($25,000 raise) have all had their standard one-year extensions formalized, the university as of Thursday afternoon had not shared updated agreements for Duval or secondary coach Travis Fisher. It is not uncommon for the deals to roll out over several weeks. Last year, former defensive line coach Tony Tuioti's deal wasn't finalized until May.
NU has typically extended assistant contracts around this time of year in order to keep them under contract for two full years.
|Name
|Position
|2022 salary
|Mark Whipple
|Offensive coordinator/QBs
|$875,000
|Erik Chinander
|Defensive coordinator
|$850,000
|Mickey Joseph
|Wide receivers/PGC
|$600,000
|Mike Dawson
|Defensive front
|$550,000
|Travis Fisher
|Defensive backs
|$450,000
|Sean Beckton
|Tight ends
|$450,000
|Bill Busch
|Special teams coordinator
|$400,000
|Donovan Raiola
|Offensive line
|$325,000
|Barrett Ruud
|Inside LBs
|$325,000
|Bryan Applewhite
|Running backs
|$325,000
|Zach Duval
|Strength & conditioning
|$425,000
|Total
|$5,575,000
