New offensive coordinator Whipple says NU looking to portal for QBs: 'I've had a ton of calls'

"Quarterback's definitely a spot where we're taking a look at every kid that we can," Frost said. "I think our mind is leaning toward taking one in the portal right now. We're low in numbers right there. But it has to be the right one, too."

Nebraska returns scholarship quarterbacks Logan Smothers, a 2020 freshman, as well as 2021 freshman Heinrich Haarberg. Walk-on Matt Masker, a sophomore, also has drawn frequent praise from coaches.

Along those lines, Frost had ample praise for the quarterbacks already on the roster.

"I'm confident in those guys, and Coach Whip has had a chance to look at those guys already, too, and he's confident in those guys," Frost said. "If those are our guys going into the year, I feel great about it.

"I thought Logan played three excellent quarters against Iowa (in a 28-21 loss Nov. 26). We didn't finish great."

As for Haarberg, "I've said all along that I think 'H' has a ton of talent. It's just a matter of time with him. We're really excited about those guys, and I know Whip is, too. If there's the right guy to add to that competition, we will."