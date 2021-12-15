New offensive coordinator Whipple says NU looking to portal for QBs: 'I've had a ton of calls'

Mark Whipple has a favorable outlook on quarterbacks coming out of the transfer portal.
Recent history shapes his outlook.
"Well, it's worked pretty well with the last few Heisman Trophy winners, right?" said the new Nebraska offensive coordinator, pointing to Joe Burrow (Heisman winner in 2019), Kyler Murray (2018) and Baker Mayfield (2017).
"I mean, that's just kind of the way it is now."
Asked if Nebraska is in the process of surveying the transfer portal for a quarterback for the 2022 roster, the 64-year-old Whipple said, "We're always looking. Whether it's a young guy or old guy, yeah, we're looking now. We're looking at other people. I've had a ton of calls. Been doing it a long time. We'll just see what fits. We're talking to people. We're working at it."
Ton of calls? Well, it's no surprise that quarterbacks may be seeking out Whipple considering he comes off a season at Pitt in which quarterback Kenny Pickett became a Heisman finalist while leading an offense that ranked near the top of the country in several metrics.
As for Nebraska head coach Scott Frost, he made it clear he keeps an open mind when it comes to talent acquisition, and that includes the quarterback position.
"Quarterback's definitely a spot where we're taking a look at every kid that we can," Frost said. "I think our mind is leaning toward taking one in the portal right now. We're low in numbers right there. But it has to be the right one, too."
Nebraska returns scholarship quarterbacks Logan Smothers, a 2020 freshman, as well as 2021 freshman Heinrich Haarberg. Walk-on Matt Masker, a sophomore, also has drawn frequent praise from coaches.
Along those lines, Frost had ample praise for the quarterbacks already on the roster.
"I'm confident in those guys, and Coach Whip has had a chance to look at those guys already, too, and he's confident in those guys," Frost said. "If those are our guys going into the year, I feel great about it.
"I thought Logan played three excellent quarters against Iowa (in a 28-21 loss Nov. 26). We didn't finish great."
As for Haarberg, "I've said all along that I think 'H' has a ton of talent. It's just a matter of time with him. We're really excited about those guys, and I know Whip is, too. If there's the right guy to add to that competition, we will."
Whipple noted he can navigate through a depth chart with several quarterbacks on it, if necessary.
"We had seven quarterbacks at Pitt," he said. "I guess I was a nice guy. None of them wanted to transfer. Some days I wanted them to transfer. Other days, it was, 'Fine, stay.'"
Always good to have a sense of humor. Helps break the tension.
Always good to think big, too. Maybe Nebraska will produce a Heisman winner at QB.