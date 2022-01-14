New Husker OC Whipple to earn almost double what he made at Pitt; STC Busch to make $400,000

“I was a young guy growing up in Arizona and they used to play in the Fiesta Bowl,” Whipple said. “Even when I was coaching and I’d always go back to my parents’ house because I didn’t have any money. We’d take our kids. (Nebraska senior offensive analyst Ron) Brown and I were classmates at Brown, so I’d go over and watch practice when they were in the Fiesta Bowl and there were about 150 kids and trucks all over the place at Scottsdale Community College and everybody had red Nebraska on their antennas and they kind of took over the town. I just was really impressed with the fans. They stayed late. I saw it firsthand. I was at the Nebraska-Arizona State game when Arizona State upset them one year at the Fiesta Bowl.