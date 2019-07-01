Iowa has bludgeoned Nebraska a few times in recent years, but not as strikingly as Wisconsin has since 2011 (think Melvin Gordon in 2014 and 70-31 in 2012). My read is Nebraska fans have more respect for Wisconsin. Husker fans still regard the Hawkeyes as "little brother," as if it were still the 1980s and '90s. Yes, despite Iowa's four-game winning streak against NU.