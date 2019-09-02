Leave it to Garrett Nelson to, uh, get the juices flowing for Nebraska's Saturday matchup against Colorado.
"Besides the rivalry, is there anything you need to get your piss hot?" Nelson said. "I mean, not really."
The Nebraska freshman linebacker and Scottsbluff native's passion for his home state program has been on full display for a couple of years now, endearing him to the Husker fan base. His bleach blonde mullet and colorful personality have him hurtling toward cult status.
So despite the fact that he was on the field for just five plays against South Alabama, Nelson was a popular figure Monday afternoon as NU met with the media.
"I didn't sleep at all, to be honest. I was just sweating in my bed thinking about the game," Nelson said of the night before Saturday's opener. "I didn't really take it all in, I guess. I was focused on the game."
Nelson grew up 189 miles from Boulder and 399 miles from Lincoln. He saw both sides of the old Big 8/Big 12 rivalry as his parents attended games at both places.
"I definitely get a split in the sense of opinions of both teams," he said. "So I'm excited. I'm ready to roll."
Nelson's ready for more snaps, too. Coaches said last week he would play against South Alabama, and he managed to get in on one tackle despite his limited snaps. That first appearance was part of a formula Nelson hopes carries him to a bigger role as his career progresses.
"There was no secret; there was no special thing that I did," Nelson said. "Run to the ball and work your ass off, that's about it. I'm not different from anybody else. I'm not bigger or stronger or faster — I'm probably one of the slowest dudes. So just run everywhere and just work as hard as you can for as long as you can.
"That's my formula and that's what I've been taught my whole life. Nothing's changed and now you see the results. So now, hopefully, I can get in there a little more."
Earning more playing time, Nelson said, will come down to deepening his understanding of his scheme. Playing with his hair on fire has already gotten him to the No. 2 line on the depth chart at outside linebacker along with senior Tyrin Ferguson and behind another senior in starter Alex Davis.
Certainly, passion won't be an issue.
"Every high school game I thought I was going to throw up in my helmet, and I'm sure every college game I'm going to feel like I'm going to throw up in my helmet," Nelson said. "I just place such a high emphasis on on being the angriest dude on the field, being the baddest dude on the field and flying to the ball, and I'm going to beat you every snap. ... That I just get so ready to go that I feel like I'm going to throw up in my helmet.
"So the nervousness wasn't there. But I was just so revved up that I couldn't stand still."