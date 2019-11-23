{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska at Maryland, 11.23

Nebraska backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey eludes tacklers as he runs for a big gain in the third quarter of Saturday's a 54-7 win over Maryland at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md.

 MIKE THEILER, For the Journal Star

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Luke McCaffrey joined the Nebraska team with a storied family football legacy, but the true freshman continues to forge his career path with an athleticism all his own.

He helped boost Nebraska to a 54-7 win over Maryland playing in two positions. Not only did he see time as a quarterback in the fourth quarter, but he first took the field as a wide receiver Saturday.

McCaffrey made an impact at both, so much so that coach Scott Frost responded with sarcasm when asked about the redshirt freshman's performance.

“I’m disappointed in Luke. I think we only had one penalty tonight and it was him holding on the perimeter so we’ve got a lot of work to do with him,” joked Frost.

McCaffrey ran the ball for 83 yards, received for 12 yards and passed for 32.

The opportunity to play in the receiver role manifested only a few days before kickoff. Without the presence of true freshman Wan’Dale Robinson and senior Kanawai Noa, who are second and third in receiving, respectively, Frost was looking for alternate receiving options.

McCaffrey said he got one practice to work on his receiving routes and skills during the week.

“I probably wasn’t quite sure what my role would be until the game started,” McCaffrey said. “Just light on your feet. Each and every one of us is prepared week in and week out.”

McCaffrey saw time as a receiver in high school, but more than that, Frost said he was comfortable using him because he knew the plays as a quarterback.

“He knows everybody’s jobs. He knows everybody’s role,” Frost said. “He’s a great athlete.”

For McCaffrey, the move was a "fun" chance to play with teammate Adrian Martinez.

“Anytime there’s a chance to go out there and get some reps in a live game, it’s something that’s hard to beat,” said McCaffrey, who can play in one more game without burning his redshirt.

McCaffrey’s speed makes him effective in his primary role, too. In the fourth quarter, he nearly completed all four downs rushing, but fell just short of the end zone. Still, he ran in one touchdown.

Despite the promise McCaffrey showed receiving, Frost said it would not be a permanent move.

“That’s certainly a temporary move to have Luke at receiver,” Frost said.

The freshman said he was thankful for the opportunity to play with his “brothers,” but he also does not expect it will take hold, saying quarterback is what he's here for.

 

