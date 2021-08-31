 Skip to main content
Nebraska's sellout streak remains alive after 'generous donors' buy remaining tickets for underserved youth
Nebraska's sellout streak remains alive after 'generous donors' buy remaining tickets for underserved youth

Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium's sellout streak is moving to 376 after a close call this week. 

 Journal Star file photo

Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel discuss four takeaways from the Nebraska football team's media availability Tuesday.

Nebraska's sellout streak is moving to 376 on Saturday. 

The historic run, which dates to 1962, will survive a close call thanks to "two generous donors," who purchased the remaining tickets for Nebraska's home opener against FCS Fordham, the university announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon. 

Those seats will be used to launch a "Red Carpet Experience," complete with complimentary tickets for underserved young kids from around Nebraska. 

“We had two generous donors come forward and purchase the remaining tickets for the home opener so that we could provide those tickets to young people throughout the state,” NU athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement. “These donors have a strong commitment to Nebraska Athletics and understand our history and tradition. They also have a desire for young people, who may not otherwise have the opportunity, to experience a Nebraska Football game day at Memorial Stadium.”

The "Red Carpet Experience" includes:

* Complimentary tickets for students in eighth grade or younger, along with one or two accompanying adults. 

* A small meal (hot dog, popcorn, soda).

* Parking for large groups.

The release notes that tickets still remain for each of Nebraska's other six home games, including a Sept. 11 nonconference contest against Buffalo. 

The youth program is being run by NU's senior associate AD for diversity, equity and inclusion, Dr. Lawrence Chatters, who was hired in late July. 

"One of the most important questions in my household when I was growing up was, 'How much does it cost?'" Chatters said in a video released via social media where he talked about the program alongside Alberts. "That really drove a lot of what we were able to do, and I know that's the same for a lot of the people in Husker Nation. But especially some of our underserved and at-risk youth who are out there in Husker Nation who have never had the opportunity like some of you and I, and Trev of course, to be here in the stadium on Husker gameday.

"What we know about Husker gameday is that it becomes the third-largest city in the state of Nebraska and we have so many people here from different walks of life that get a chance to enjoy this space. What we wanted to do is offer that opportunity to our youth who may not have a chance to come here due to economic issues." 

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Monday encouraged fans to buy tickets to fill the stadium and added that he hoped a season-opening loss to Illinois didn't dampen enthusiasm. 

“This team has a chance to be really good," he said. "I think this team is going to prove a lot to a lot of people. If there’s some tickets out there, buy them up and come watch this team. This is a special group of kids with a lot of character, a lot of talent. We can’t wait to play in front of the fans.

“We need you there.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

