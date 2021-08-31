Nebraska's sellout streak remains alive after 'generous donors' buy remaining tickets for underserved youth

The youth program is being run by NU's senior associate AD for diversity, equity and inclusion, Dr. Lawrence Chatters, who was hired in late July.

"One of the most important questions in my household when I was growing up was, 'How much does it cost?'" Chatters said in a video released via social media where he talked about the program alongside Alberts. "That really drove a lot of what we were able to do, and I know that's the same for a lot of the people in Husker Nation. But especially some of our underserved and at-risk youth who are out there in Husker Nation who have never had the opportunity like some of you and I, and Trev of course, to be here in the stadium on Husker gameday.

"What we know about Husker gameday is that it becomes the third-largest city in the state of Nebraska and we have so many people here from different walks of life that get a chance to enjoy this space. What we wanted to do is offer that opportunity to our youth who may not have a chance to come here due to economic issues."

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost on Monday encouraged fans to buy tickets to fill the stadium and added that he hoped a season-opening loss to Illinois didn't dampen enthusiasm.