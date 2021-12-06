Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne to enter transfer portal, adding to Huskers' departures on defense

Nebraska's defensive front is suffering more attrition.

Junior Pheldarius Payne is entering his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, he announced Monday afternoon.

"I want to thank Nebraska for giving me the opportunity to represent a great team and a great state," he wrote on social media. "Thank you to my teammates, friends and family and the whole Husker nation for supporting me while I was here. There is truly no place like Nebraska.

"I also want to thank the whole Nebraska for taking me in and treating me like family, and for teaching me a lot of stuff on and off the field that I will never forget."

Payne (6-foot-3 and 260 pounds) spent two years with the Huskers after beginning his collegiate career at Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) Community College.

He was essentially a rotation player in both of those seasons, compiling 21 tackles (two for loss) over Nebraska's shortened, eight-game season in 2020 and 19 tackles (2½ for loss) over the Huskers' first 10 games this fall.

Payne, a Suffolk, Virginia, native, missed NU's final two games of the season with an injury.