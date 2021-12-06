Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne to enter transfer portal, adding to Huskers' departures on defense

Nebraska's defensive front is suffering more attrition.
Junior Pheldarius Payne is entering his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, he announced Monday afternoon.
"I want to thank Nebraska for giving me the opportunity to represent a great team and a great state," he wrote on social media. "Thank you to my teammates, friends and family and the whole Husker nation for supporting me while I was here. There is truly no place like Nebraska.
"I also want to thank the whole Nebraska for taking me in and treating me like family, and for teaching me a lot of stuff on and off the field that I will never forget."
Payne (6-foot-3 and 260 pounds) spent two years with the Huskers after beginning his collegiate career at Lackawanna (Pennsylvania) Community College.
He was essentially a rotation player in both of those seasons, compiling 21 tackles (two for loss) over Nebraska's shortened, eight-game season in 2020 and 19 tackles (2½ for loss) over the Huskers' first 10 games this fall.
Payne, a Suffolk, Virginia, native, missed NU's final two games of the season with an injury.
Nothing but love thanks Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/8H6icGOWTo— Pheldarius Payne (@Pheldarius) December 6, 2021
He will have one year of eligibility remaining in college and also has a redshirt at his disposal.
"This was a hard decision, but I will have to go my separate ways," Payne said. "I will forever be grateful to have been a Husker."
Payne was technically listed as an outside linebacker at NU, but his departure along with the other attrition along the defensive line helps explain why the Huskers made a pair of scholarship offers to junior college defensive ends Cortez Hogans and Seleti Fevaleaki from Snow (Utah) College on Saturday.
NU is also losing senior Ben Stille and fifth-year junior Damion Daniels to the NFL and could also be without fifth-year junior Deontre Thomas moving forward, as well.
Payne is the fourth NU player to enter the transfer portal in recent weeks, joining running backs Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott and quarterback Adrian Martinez.
