Nebraska's offense, special teams struggle as Illinois beats Huskers 30-22 in season opener

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Adversity struck Nebraska midway through the second quarter of its season opener, a critical fourth season under 12-20 head coach Scott Frost, on Saturday against Illinois.
Instead of standing up to it, the Huskers in the middle of the game gave up too much ground to get back into a 30-22 loss.
In the first half, Nebraska played give-away.
In the second half, Illinois played enough keep-away.
With Nebraska leading 9-2 midway through the second quarter, what looked like a Cam Taylor-Britt interception instead turned into a scoring drive for the Illini thanks to a pair of personal fouls — one roughing the passer and one taunting — on outside linebacker Caleb Tannor.
It changed the complexion of the half, without a doubt, but the defense had controlled the early part of the game.
That didn't last long.
Bret Bielema's Illini team thoroughly dominated for most of the next two quarters, reeling off 28 straight points from the second quarter through the 4 minute, 1 second mark of the third quarter.
NU entered the game as a touchdown favorite and its defense compiled three sacks and five tackles for loss in the first quarter.
However, the offense and special teams essentially struggled from the start.
If there’s a way to distill Nebraska’s first-half problems, perhaps this is the simplest: The Huskers’ defense allowed seven points after a third-down interception turned into a red zone trip for the Illini thanks to two Tannor penalties. The special teams units allowed two points when Taylor-Britt fielded a punt fading backward at his own 2-yard line and then was tackled in the end zone after tripping. The offense allowed seven points when Martinez was sacked and stripped on a third-down play that was going nowhere and Calvin Hart picked up the ball and scooted 41 yards for a touchdown.
The one big error the defense made turned into points. A special teams gaffe turned into points. The 16th lost fumble of Martinez’s career turned into points.
Meanwhile, the NU offense struggled to generate big plays. Oliver Martin hauled in a post route for 43 yards in the first quarter and Markese Stepp polished off NU’s best drive of the first half with a short touchdown run, but Martinez also missed on five of his final seven attempts, finished the first half 6-of-14 for 112 yards and was sacked three times.
Nebraska should have had much more offensively, but Martinez and Wyatt Liewer missed an open touchdown on a fade ball — Liewer perhaps could have kept running under the throw — and Martinez missed a wide-open Chris Hickman in the flat on another drive that stalled out. On other long-developing pass plays, Martinez found nowhere to go early and then ended up pressured and on the run.
NU opened the game running the ball with Gabe Ervin and Markese Stepp but logged just two rushing attempts for 9 yards over the final 9:15 of the first half while the passing game struggled to get going.
The Huskers also left a point on the board on its lone touchdown drive of the first half when senior Connor Culp, the reigning Big Ten kicker of the year, pushed the extra point to the right.
The game changed after Tannor's two penalties on what was initially a third-down interception by Taylor-Britt. Instead of Nebraska taking over around midfield midway through the period with a 9-2 lead, Illinois marched down the field and evened the game with 2:51 to go in the half.
Instead of engineering a drive, the Huskers got one first down but then punted after Martinez missed Hickman.
The Blackshirts came up with a big stop when sophomore Luke Reimer forced a fumble at the end of a long catch-and-run, and the Huskers took back over with 58 seconds to go on their own 39 and a chance to move the ball.
Martinez, though, held the ball on third-and-6 and, when he tried to move up in the pocket, had the ball stripped out. Hart scooped it up, raced to the end zone and gave Bielema's team a halftime lead in his first game in charge of the program.
Then the Illini came out to begin the second half and put together a powerful punch.
The offense, led by Artur Sitkowski after Brandon Peters suffered an arm injury on a sack in the first half, went 75 yards over 8:06 and 14 plays thanks to 10 rushes and four completions for 34 yards, capped by a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Ford.
After a three-and-out from the Huskers, who called only two rushing plays between the 9:15 mark of the second quarter and the final 35 seconds of the the third quarter, Sitkowski hit Deuce Spann for 45 yards over Marquel Dismuke's coverage and set up a short touchdown run for a 30-9 lead with 4:01 remaining in the third quarter.
Martinez took the first play of the ensuing drive 75 yards for a touchdown and the defense got off the field thanks to a Damion Daniels deflection late in the third quarter, giving Nebraska a chance to climb closer early in the fourth quarter.
An offensive pass interference penalty and a holding call, though, were too much to overcome and the Huskers couldn't draw closer on that drive.
The Huskers scored with 2:41 to go, but Culp missed his second extra point of the day and NU still trailed 30-22.
Penalties, an untimely turnover from the quarterback, a bad snap, poor execution on either side of halftime, a couple of special teams gaffes, and a division opponent that imposed its will in the second half.
What else is new?
