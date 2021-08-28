Nebraska's offense, special teams struggle as Illinois beats Huskers 30-22 in season opener

NU opened the game running the ball with Gabe Ervin and Markese Stepp but logged just two rushing attempts for 9 yards over the final 9:15 of the first half while the passing game struggled to get going.

The Huskers also left a point on the board on its lone touchdown drive of the first half when senior Connor Culp, the reigning Big Ten kicker of the year, pushed the extra point to the right.

The game changed after Tannor's two penalties on what was initially a third-down interception by Taylor-Britt. Instead of Nebraska taking over around midfield midway through the period with a 9-2 lead, Illinois marched down the field and evened the game with 2:51 to go in the half.

Instead of engineering a drive, the Huskers got one first down but then punted after Martinez missed Hickman.

The Blackshirts came up with a big stop when sophomore Luke Reimer forced a fumble at the end of a long catch-and-run, and the Huskers took back over with 58 seconds to go on their own 39 and a chance to move the ball.

Martinez, though, held the ball on third-and-6 and, when he tried to move up in the pocket, had the ball stripped out. Hart scooped it up, raced to the end zone and gave Bielema's team a halftime lead in his first game in charge of the program.