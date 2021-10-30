Nebraska's offense, defense hurt each other as Purdue wins the game — and time-of- possession battle

The Nebraska offense committing four turnovers and the defense not getting third-down stops created a massive discrepancy in Purdue's 28-23 win Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Purdue ran 86 offensive plays, while the Huskers ran just 58. Purdue had the ball for 38 minutes, which was about 17 minutes longer than Nebraska did.

“We didn’t play a good enough overall team game,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “We’ve been so good against the run, and up front, on defense, and I thought we gave them too many yards on first down. We gave them too many easy throws probably. That being said, the defense basically gave up 21 points.”

Purdue put together long, time-consuming drives with a mix of runs and short passes.

And then the Boilermakers cashed in on third down. Purdue was 6-for-17 on third down, and 2-of-3 on fourth down.

Purdue rushed for 116 yards, while Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell was 34-for-45 passing for 233 yards. He threw two touchdowns and had no interceptions. Wide receiver David Bell had nine catches for 74 yards.

Twice in the second half, O’Connell found open receivers for touchdowns.

Put simply, the Blackshirts just couldn’t get off the field.