Nebraska's Jurgens named to Rimington Trophy watch list; Allen on Mackey watch list

Nebraska's Cam Jurgens was one of 40 centers named to the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list Friday.

The Beatrice graduate is entering his third year with the Huskers. He has started all but one game over the past two seasons, including seven of NU's eight contests last year.

Jurgens was part of a Husker offensive line that helped pave the way for the Big Ten's second-best running attack.

The Rimington Trophy, named after former Husker Dave Rimington, is presented to the nation's top center.

Allen on Mackey watch list: Nebraska junior Austin Allen was named to the John Mackey Award watch list. The honor goes to the nation's top tight end.

Allen played in all eight games last year and made seven starts. He set career highs in catches (18) and receiving yards (236).

