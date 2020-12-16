Nebraska's incoming 2021 WRs and TEs will stand out on campus — and in the Big Ten, that's ideal

He's also generously listed at 5-10, 185 pounds.

No other Husker wide receiver has more than the 12 grabs of Zavier Betts (6-2) and Levi Falck (6-2). Nebraska's inability to win the battles for 50/50 balls, get open down the field, or hit receivers when they do come open, has been well documented.

But size and speed can fix a lot of those issues.

Latrell Neville out of Texas stands 6-4 and "has a chance to be special," Frost said. Kamonte Grimes, at 6-3, is a multisport athlete from Florida who also plays basketball and runs track. Shawn Hardy is a "brilliant" kid who checks in at 6-3.

And with the production (or lack thereof) from NU's receivers this season, there figures to be opportunities for tall guys with big catch radii who can run.

"We feel great about this receiver group and where we're going at that position," Frost said.

Nebraska's tight end group has been well documented. AJ Rollins is 6-6, 230 pounds, Thomas Fidone and James Carnie are both 6-5, 220.

And while the Huskers will have experience at that group next season, there is a need to restock the pantry.