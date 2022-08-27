Nebraska's fresh faces experience setback indicative of recent Husker history

The new guys were all over the place.

If the result felt the same for Nebraska — yet another one-score setback in a 31-28 loss to Northwestern — it came with a parade of fresh faces on the field following a busy offseason of adding 16 players from the transfer portal among 30-plus newcomers overall.

Quarterback Casey Thompson slinging the ball around the field as one of five total starters who have been with the program fewer than nine months. Punter Brian Buschini pinning the Wildcats time and again. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda — formerly of New Mexico State — hauling in four grabs for a career-high 120 yards and a touchdown.

“I just can’t wait to see how we grow from this,” safety Marques Buford said. “We played the worst football we’re going to play all year and we only lost by three points. That’s pretty scary.”

Of Nebraska’s 16 portal additions, nine played major roles Saturday. Tommi Hill (Arizona State) earned the start at cornerback and recorded a pass breakup and QB hurry. Edge rusher Ochaun Mathis (TCU) finished with 10 tackles, behind only Luke Reimer (12) on the team. Defensive lineman Stephon Wynn (Alabama) earned frequent snaps and made a pair of stops.

But the offense was most impacted by the new “free agents” of sorts. Thompson was 25-of-42 passing for 355 yards, easily eclipsing Tanner Lee for the most passing yards in an NU debut (Lee had 238 in 2017). His best play — when he scrambled for 11 seconds midway through the third quarter and threw deep — went to Garcia-Castaneda for 58 yards.

“That was really just working our scramble drill,” Garcia-Castaneda said. “We do that in practice a lot. It came to life right there.”

Said Frost of the wideout: “He’s a better athlete than people think. He came out on fire.”

And Thompson: “When I saw him I just put my foot in the ground and made a play.”

Meanwhile, LSU transfer Trey Palmer logged a career-best eight catches for 68 yards and might have had more if not for a couple early drops. He was the return man on kickoffs too. Texas transfer Marcus Washington contributed two grabs for 27 yards.

Game notes: Scott Frost takes responsibility for onside kick; Blackshirts struggle with communication “I made that call, so it’s on me,” Frost said about the failed onside kick with the Huskers leading by 11 points midway through the third quarter.

Add in Anthony Grant (a junior-college recruit out of New Mexico Military Institute) and freshman Ajay Allen and NU newcomers accounted for 42 touches (out of 73) and 355 total yards (out of 465) within the Nebraska offense. Grant ran 19 times for 101 yards and a score, highlighted by a 46-yard breakaway score and a 3-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter.

D-lineman Devin Drew (Texas Tech) and defensive back Omar Brown (Northern Iowa) also saw the field while kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman) connected on all four of his extra points while not attempting a field goal.

Buschini was perhaps Nebraska’s most valuable player for much of Saturday. The sophomore out of Montana averaged a stellar 47.2 net yards on six punts. Four were fair caught. Two were downed at the Northwestern 11- and 6-yard line, respectively. All traveled at least 45 yards with four settling inside the 20.

Of course, it wasn’t enough as Nebraska dropped its opener for the fourth time in five years.

“I’m going to look myself in the mirror,” Thompson said. “We all have to get better from players to coaches to support staff.”

Transfers were among the most adamant that one loss won’t end Nebraska’s season. “We’re going to be fine,” Thompson reassured captain Garrett Nelson when the linebacker acknowledged during the press conference he wasn’t doing a good job of staying positive. Mathis – a longtime veteran defender in the Big 12 – said he’ll fall back on his experience to help encourage teammates and steer away from a hear-we-go-again mentality among returning Huskers.