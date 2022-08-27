Nebraska's fresh faces experience setback indicative of recent Husker history

EVAN BLAND
Omaha World-Herald
The new guys were all over the place.
If the result felt the same for Nebraska — yet another one-score setback in a 31-28 loss to Northwestern — it came with a parade of fresh faces on the field following a busy offseason of adding 16 players from the transfer portal among 30-plus newcomers overall.
Quarterback Casey Thompson slinging the ball around the field as one of five total starters who have been with the program fewer than nine months. Punter Brian Buschini pinning the Wildcats time and again. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda — formerly of New Mexico State — hauling in four grabs for a career-high 120 yards and a touchdown.
“I just can’t wait to see how we grow from this,” safety Marques Buford said. “We played the worst football we’re going to play all year and we only lost by three points. That’s pretty scary.”
Of Nebraska’s 16 portal additions, nine played major roles Saturday. Tommi Hill (Arizona State) earned the start at cornerback and recorded a pass breakup and QB hurry. Edge rusher Ochaun Mathis (TCU) finished with 10 tackles, behind only Luke Reimer (12) on the team. Defensive lineman Stephon Wynn (Alabama) earned frequent snaps and made a pair of stops.
But the offense was most impacted by the new “free agents” of sorts. Thompson was 25-of-42 passing for 355 yards, easily eclipsing Tanner Lee for the most passing yards in an NU debut (Lee had 238 in 2017). His best play — when he scrambled for 11 seconds midway through the third quarter and threw deep — went to Garcia-Castaneda for 58 yards.
“That was really just working our scramble drill,” Garcia-Castaneda said. “We do that in practice a lot. It came to life right there.”
Said Frost of the wideout: “He’s a better athlete than people think. He came out on fire.”
And Thompson: “When I saw him I just put my foot in the ground and made a play.”
Meanwhile, LSU transfer Trey Palmer logged a career-best eight catches for 68 yards and might have had more if not for a couple early drops. He was the return man on kickoffs too. Texas transfer Marcus Washington contributed two grabs for 27 yards.
“I made that call, so it’s on me,” Frost said about the failed onside kick with the Huskers leading by 11 points midway through the third quarter.
Add in Anthony Grant (a junior-college recruit out of New Mexico Military Institute) and freshman Ajay Allen and NU newcomers accounted for 42 touches (out of 73) and 355 total yards (out of 465) within the Nebraska offense. Grant ran 19 times for 101 yards and a score, highlighted by a 46-yard breakaway score and a 3-yard touchdown plunge in the third quarter.
D-lineman Devin Drew (Texas Tech) and defensive back Omar Brown (Northern Iowa) also saw the field while kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman) connected on all four of his extra points while not attempting a field goal.
Buschini was perhaps Nebraska’s most valuable player for much of Saturday. The sophomore out of Montana averaged a stellar 47.2 net yards on six punts. Four were fair caught. Two were downed at the Northwestern 11- and 6-yard line, respectively. All traveled at least 45 yards with four settling inside the 20.
Of course, it wasn’t enough as Nebraska dropped its opener for the fourth time in five years.
“I’m going to look myself in the mirror,” Thompson said. “We all have to get better from players to coaches to support staff.”
Transfers were among the most adamant that one loss won’t end Nebraska’s season. “We’re going to be fine,” Thompson reassured captain Garrett Nelson when the linebacker acknowledged during the press conference he wasn’t doing a good job of staying positive. Mathis – a longtime veteran defender in the Big 12 – said he’ll fall back on his experience to help encourage teammates and steer away from a hear-we-go-again mentality among returning Huskers.
“I’ve been in similar situations like this,” Mathis said. “I try to just take it all in and try to use this opportunity to do something different from the past from a loss.”
Photos: The view from Dublin, where Nebraska takes on Northwestern
Mango, a 7-year-old chihuahua belonging to Brian Smith of Doha, Qatar, wears a Husker hoodie ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Colin, 6, gets a good view of Husker fans while walking with his parents, Jessica and Adam Taylor, of Lincoln, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Dianna Whittle, of Valley, Neb., and Diane Etzelmiller, of Omaha, grab a drink ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Allison Johnson, of Grand Forks, N.D., gets a lift from Grant Kobes, of Bennington, Neb., and Ross Johnson, of Grand Forks, N.D., ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Traci and Erik Vrbas, of Downs, Kans., meet Mango, a 7-year-old chihuahua belonging to Brian Smith, of Doha Qatar, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Cherie and Steve Schemm, now living in Goes Netherlands, hang out with other Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in the Temple Bar District on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) makes a catch while warming up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska warms up ahead of its game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Brant Banks (74) high-fives teammates ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) warms up ahead of the the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Brandon Moore (24) is shown before the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch as the team warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bonnie Schumacher, of Omaha, from left, Judy and Dean Schnitzler, of Brekenridge, Colo., and Harry Kurtenbach, of Lindsay, Neb., laugh with costumed characters ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa McNeal, of Lincoln, wears a 'Go Big Red' button with a shamrock, ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in theTemple Bar District in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch as the team warms up ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brendan Franke (92) watches his field goal attempt miss as the first half ends on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by the Nebraska defense on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Trey Palmer (3) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (3) passes the ball against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Nebraska defense stands on the field during a break in the action against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran (69) and Trent Hixson (75) hold back Northwestern's Taishan Holmes (90) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost watches his team play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) hooks onto Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) celebrates a touchdown with teammates against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) catches a pass against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Donny Navarro III (80) makes a touchdown catch in front of Nebraska's Braxton Clark (11) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) watches the final moments of Northwestern's 31-28 win Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost runs off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) and Marshall Lang (88) celebrate Hull's go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Wildcats' 31-28 win against Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks off the field following a timeout during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Malik Washington (6) is grabbed by Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks past his team during a timeout in the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) evades Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive players look to the sideline during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) walks off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) walks off the field following the Huskers' 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost pats the back of Nash Hutmacher (72) during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Fans make a cup snake through the stands during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Tommy Stoller, of Omaha, puts his hands on his head during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) walks off the field following a Husker interception in the fourth quarter of Northwestern's 31-28 win Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts watches Nebraska play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska defensive players look to the sideline during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) watches the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) rushes between Northwestern's Rod Heard II (24) and Jeremiah Lewis (9) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple speaks to his team during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson hands the ball off to Anthony Grant during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (left) and Luke Reimer (right) on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska coach Scott Frost talks with officials during the Huskers' game against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs with the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trey Palmer is brought down by Northwestern's Coco Azema (0) and Xander Mueller on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans watch the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Trent Hixson (top) gets ready to snap the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska fans use binoculars to watch the Huskers play Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) runs a route against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson passes the ball against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) gets over the pile for a touchdown against Northwestern
on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Marcus Washington runs with the ball against Northwestern
on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) kicks an extra point against Northwestern on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald leads his team onto the field for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) calls out to his team in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eteva Mauga-Clements (5) reacts after a Northwestern touchdown in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Charlie Schmiidt (69) celebrates a touchdown in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ajay Allen (9) runs with the ball behind teammate Chancellor Brewington (82) against Northwestern Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
ANNA REED, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) eyes Northwestern's Ryan Hilisnki (3) while being held back by Northwestern's Josh Priebe (68) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans react to a play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Evan Hull (26) is brought down by the Nebraska defense in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Northwestern's Ryan Hilinski (3) passes the ball past the hand of Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (32) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) walks off the field following the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer (85) reacts after missing a pass that was then intercepted by Northwestern's Xander Mueller (34) in the fourth quarter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) falls on a play in the third quarter of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) talks with Mark Whipple, the offensive coordinator, during a break in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson (14) competes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) rushes in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) walks off the field following a drive in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) watches his team from the sideline during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bryce Benhart (54) and Broc Bando (73) protect their quarterback, Casey Thompson (11), by holding back Northwestern's Sean McLaughlin (97) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) runs with the ball in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) and Travis Vokolek (83) listen to the officials after a turnover by Garcia-Castaneda in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) flips with the ball in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (2) loses possession of the ball and it is recovered by Northwestern's Greyson Metz (57) in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. Northwestern won 31-28.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!