Nebraska's found ways to create explosive plays on offense in 2021; can the Huskers keep it up?

As Nebraska gets set to host Michigan under the lights at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night for a game that many suspect will be a slugfest, there’s time for an interesting bit of 2021 college football trivia.
The Husker offense leads the country in a particular stat. Do you know what it is?
Funny enough, Nebraska’s setting the pace nationally in field-tilting plays.
There’s one caveat — NU has played an extra game over much of the field, but the results are impressive nonetheless. Nebraska is the only school in the country with four plays of 70-plus yards — it doubled its total last week against Northwestern — and is tied with East Carolina for the national lead in plays of 60-plus (seven) and with three teams (Michigan, Ohio State and Texas Tech) for the most plays of 50-plus (11).
“It was a focal point for us in the offseason, figuring out ways to get the ball downfield,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said this week. “You’ve got to have a quarterback that can do that, you have to protect, there’s a whole bunch of things that go into that. Developing pass concepts that you feel comfortable with that your guys can execute. That was a big mission for us. And you’ve got to have playmakers that can make plays.
“We’ve been better this year than we were last year and I think that’s going to continue to improve.”
Indeed, NU’s production so far this year is almost unrecognizable when compared to the program's complete inability to push the ball down the field during the shortened 2020 season.
NU’s longest passing play in eight games was a 45-yard touchdown to Zavier Betts that traveled less than a yard in the air on a fly sweep. Betts did the rest, racing to the end zone against Penn State. The Huskers’ longest play from scrimmage on the season was a 50-yard Dedrick Mills rumble in the season finale against Rutgers.
Through six games this fall, Nebraska has nine that are better, including four that have gone for touchdowns.
“We have a lot of playmakers all around the skill positions on offense,” senior wide receiver Samori Toure said. “We’ve got the No. 1 playmaker in the Big Ten, in my opinion, at quarterback with Adrian (Martinez), who always makes something happen. We’ve got big-play receivers and we’ve got some running backs that can get it done, too.
“Having the ability to take shots downfield is something that’s really important for an offense.”
The Montana graduate transfer has been a big part of the equation for the Huskers. A year ago, Wan’Dale Robinson led Nebraska with two receptions of 30-plus yards, while Betts and tight end Austin Allen had one apiece.
So far this year, Toure has six himself. He hauled in a pair of 68-yard touchdowns against Buffalo, turned a potential interception into a 70-yard bolt against Northwestern, then snared a 38-yard touchdown from Martinez in the second half against the Wildcats.
It stands to reason, of course, that scoring becomes much more likely when a team has an explosive play during a drive. On 19 drives that feature a play of 30-plus yards, the Huskers have scored 11 touchdowns and came up entirely empty only twice. Two of those featured second-half drives engineered by backup Logan Smothers. Nebraska would like that rate to be even better.
In each of its one-score losses, the Huskers have wasted a chance after a big play. A 55-yard completion to Betts turned into a turnover on downs against Oklahoma and NU got just field goals out of a 43-yard completion to Oliver Martin against Illinois and a 45-yard Martinez dash against Michigan State.
Still, the Huskers have scored touchdowns on 58% of their drives that include a play of 30-plus yards and only 31% of regulation, non-kneel-down drives that don’t.
One way to improve the numbers going forward: Produce more explosive plays on the ground. Nebraska has 10 rushes of 20-plus yards through six games and half have come from Martinez. Aside from Jaquez Yant’s 64-yard rumble last week against Northwestern, NU’s longest rushes by a running back this year are a 23-yarder from Rahmir Johnson (also against Northwestern) and a 21-yarder from Gabe Ervin, who is out for the season with a knee injury.
Head coach Scott Frost and Lubick chalked up some of that to needing backs to make more people miss once they’ve got the ball, but Frost also says NU’s perimeter blocking still must get better.
“I’m still not completely satisfied with that,” Frost said Monday. “We could have had a couple of other plays that were a little bigger if we’d have done a little better with that. You’ve got to be tough everywhere including outside. That’s the mark of a good team.”
Nebraska is a more dangerous team this year, certainly. Now the question is whether it can generate more over the second half of the season.
“It’s always been kind of in the works,” Allen said. “There’s a lot of stuff that's in our playbook that we haven’t really even scratched the surface of yet.”
