Nebraska's found ways to create explosive plays on offense in 2021; can the Huskers keep it up?

As Nebraska gets set to host Michigan under the lights at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night for a game that many suspect will be a slugfest, there’s time for an interesting bit of 2021 college football trivia.

The Husker offense leads the country in a particular stat. Do you know what it is?

Funny enough, Nebraska’s setting the pace nationally in field-tilting plays.

There’s one caveat — NU has played an extra game over much of the field, but the results are impressive nonetheless. Nebraska is the only school in the country with four plays of 70-plus yards — it doubled its total last week against Northwestern — and is tied with East Carolina for the national lead in plays of 60-plus (seven) and with three teams (Michigan, Ohio State and Texas Tech) for the most plays of 50-plus (11).

“It was a focal point for us in the offseason, figuring out ways to get the ball downfield,” offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said this week. “You’ve got to have a quarterback that can do that, you have to protect, there’s a whole bunch of things that go into that. Developing pass concepts that you feel comfortable with that your guys can execute. That was a big mission for us. And you’ve got to have playmakers that can make plays.