Nebraska's flaws have shown through clearly each of the past two years vs. Illinois. Are they fixed?

Three factors that have been problematic for each of Scott Frost’s three seasons at Nebraska, though — turnovers, penalties and field position — all came to the forefront against the Illini on that day.

They did in 2019, too, when Nebraska came from behind to eek out a 42-38 win in Champaign despite an overwhelming 674-299 advantage in yardage and 37 minutes time of possession.

In those two games, one win and one loss, Nebraska turned the ball over nine times and took it away just once, committed 17 penalties for 136 yards (75 more yards than Illinois) and started with worse field position by an average of 7 yards last year and 15 in 2019.

Ouch.

While those are among the more extreme examples of the sludge in Nebraska’s gas tank, it is no surprise that the three areas most often discussed as focal points this offseason are turnovers, penalties and special teams.