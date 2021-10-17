Nebraska's first bye week has arrived (mercifully); now Huskers must maximize it

Stille had other ideas.

“I mean, clearly the result on the field first half looks like we weren’t ready to play,” he said. “I don’t think that was necessarily the issue. There were a ton of one-on-one plays out there and we’ve got to make them. They made them all and we didn’t. I think that’s what it came down to.

"That’s what football is. Everyone’s got a one-on-one battle or a two-on-one battle. Whatever it is, you’ve got to win it. That’s what it came down to and we didn’t get that done in the first half. In the second half, we got that done better."

Whether the Huskers are tired or morale is waning or if they just got caught for one half and that’s all there is to it, some rest is coming.

The players are slated to be off from practice Monday and Tuesday. Part of the light load is because of a quirky rule. The Huskers played Week 0, so they were allowed to start practicing a week earlier than other teams. They don’t, however, actually get more practices to use over the course of the season, so they have to build in a week’s worth of off days along the way. Those will be mostly used this week and on NU’s next bye week (Nov. 13).