Nebraska's defense gets one last boost as Ben Stille announces he's returning for 2021

Now he is back and NU’s defensive line looks like a potential position of strength. Sophomore Casey Rogers and redshirt freshman Ty Robinson both took big steps forward in 2020 in their first extended action and junior Damion Daniels has progressed steadily into being a productive player.

NU also will get Deontre Thomas back after the junior missed all but two games in 2020 because of injuries. A full offseason should help junior college transfer Jordon Riley, and there are still high hopes for sophomore Tate Wildeman, redshirt freshman Mosai Newsom and others.

Even with every member of that group eligible for multiple seasons going forward, Stille’s return should be a sizable help to Nebraska because he’s turned himself into a versatile, productive player. He can play on the end of NU’s three-man fronts and also showed himself capable of holding up inside in four-down fronts and in pass-rush situations.

Stille had 27 tackles (three for loss) and 1.5 sacks for the Huskers in 2020.

Now the challenge for Chinander's veteran defense will be to take another step forward in 2021 after progress in each of his three seasons in charge.