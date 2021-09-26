Nebraska's current overtime skid heavy on heartbreak and empty on points

A look at the stats shows that Saturday's game between Nebraska and Michigan State probably should have never reached overtime.

It did, however, and the Spartans prevailed 23-20 on a chip-shot field goal.

It was another gut-punch loss for the Huskers, who dropped to 2-3. It also continued an astounding streak for the Huskers, who have lost six straight overtime games. Of those six straight losses, NU hasn't scored an OT point.

Consider, teams start at or near field-goal range — the 25-yard line — in overtime. Still, the Huskers have come up empty in six straight OT games.

The last time NU won an overtime game was in 2014 at Iowa — Bo Pelini's final game as coach.

Saturday: at Michigan State (L 23-20)

Nebraska got the ball first and Adrian Martinez threw an interception on a quick crossing route three plays in. Michigan State's Matt Coghlin knocks in a 21-yard field goal.

2019: at Colorado (L 34-31)