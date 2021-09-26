Nebraska's current overtime skid heavy on heartbreak and empty on points

A look at the stats shows that Saturday's game between Nebraska and Michigan State probably should have never reached overtime.
It did, however, and the Spartans prevailed 23-20 on a chip-shot field goal.
It was another gut-punch loss for the Huskers, who dropped to 2-3. It also continued an astounding streak for the Huskers, who have lost six straight overtime games. Of those six straight losses, NU hasn't scored an OT point.
Consider, teams start at or near field-goal range — the 25-yard line — in overtime. Still, the Huskers have come up empty in six straight OT games.
The last time NU won an overtime game was in 2014 at Iowa — Bo Pelini's final game as coach.
Saturday: at Michigan State (L 23-20)
Nebraska got the ball first and Adrian Martinez threw an interception on a quick crossing route three plays in. Michigan State's Matt Coghlin knocks in a 21-yard field goal.
2019: at Colorado (L 34-31)
The Buffs got the ball and were held to a 34-yard field goal. Two Maurice Washington runs account for 1 yard, Martinez is sacked for a loss of seven, and NU is faced with a 48-yard field goal attempt. The attempt goes wide.
2018: at Northwestern (L 34-31)
Speaking of games that slipped away from NU ... The Huskers start OT with the ball and Martinez is intercepted on a 4th-and-1 throw from the 16 on play that began with a bad snap. Northwestern knocks in a 37-yard field goal four plays later.
2017: Northwestern (L 31-24)
The Wildcats need eight plays to plow into the end zone and scoring on a fourth-and-goal from the 1. On NU's possession, Tanner Lee throws an incomplete pass, then is sacked for a loss of 10. A fourth-and-12 throw to JD Spielman falls to the turf.
2016: at Wisconsin (L 23-17)
It's No. 7 Huskers vs. No. 11 Badgers at night at Camp Randall. NU starts on defense and the Badgers scored on an 11-yard run. When NU gets the ball, Terrell Newby rushes twice for 2 yards and Tommy Armstrong throws two incompletions, including one in the corner of the end zone.
2015: at Miami (L 36-33)
NU rallied from down 33-10 to force overtime, but momentum is quickly stopped when Armstrong throws an interception on the first play of overtime. A personal foul penalty on the play gives Miami the ball at the 12, and the Canes hit a 28-yard field goal for the win.