Nebraska's big recruiting weekend kicks off with pledge from 2023 WR Jaidyn Doss

The Nebraska football program's massive recruiting weekend started off on the right note Friday evening.

Jaidyn Doss, a three-star wide receiver from the Kansas City area, announced his commitment to the Huskers less than an hour before Nebraska hosted its first Friday Night Lights camp of the summer at Memorial Stadium.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder took an unofficial visit to Lincoln in March, and returned for an official visit late last month.

Doss, who attends Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) High School, caught 28 passes for 442 yards and five touchdowns last season, and in 24 career games, has 74 catches for 1,418 yards and 12 scores.

He chose Nebraska over a host of high-major offers, including Michigan, Michigan State, Colorado, Kansas State, Illinois, Iowa State, Minnesota and Missouri.

Doss is the sixth player to commit to NU in the 2023 class, and the fourth from the 500-mile radius around Lincoln.

NU's other five 2023 commits are Omaha Creighton Prep offensive lineman Sam Sledge, Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer, Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula, Springfield, Mass., quarterback William Watson and Florida defensive back Dwight Bootle.

Doss was recruited by Nebraska special team coordinator Bill Busch, as well as receivers coach Mickey Joseph. Should he eventually sign with NU, he will become the Huskers' first Kansas City-area recruit since offensive lineman Boe Wilson came out of Lee's Summit West in 2016.

In particular, Busch's efforts in the Kansas City area have been well-noted during the current recruiting cycle.

"Coach Busch is a good dude and I think he's doing a really good job of attacking Kansas City," said Richard Elkins, one of Doss' coaches, told the Journal Star back in March. "I'm not sure how much Nebraska had been in Kansas City over the last few years. I know they've recruited it, but boy, it seems like Coach Busch is doing it even more."

