Nebraska's Austin Allen crowned Big Ten's tight end of the year, earns first-team honors

Austin Allen takes a significant honor into his NFL Draft preparations.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Allen on Wednesday was named first-team all-Big Ten by the league's media.

He also was named the conference's tight end of the year.

He becomes the first Nebraska tight end to earn first-team all-conference honors since 2003, when Matt Herian of Pierce earned the honor.

A native of Aurora, Allen finished this season with school tight end records for receptions (38) and receiving yards (602).

He finished the season on a personal strong note, with receptions of 27 and 28 yards during Friday's 28-21 loss to Iowa. Nebraska ended the season with a 3-9 record, including 1-8 in the Big Ten.

Allen wound up the season with 12 receptions of longer than 20 yards. What's more, he became only the fourth Nebraska tight end to record multiple 100-yard receiving games in a season (doing so against Minnesota and Wisconsin), and the first since Tracey Wistrom in 1999.