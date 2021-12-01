 Skip to main content
Nebraska's Austin Allen crowned Big Ten's tight end of the year, earns first-team honors
Nebraska's Austin Allen crowned Big Ten's tight end of the year, earns first-team honors

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.26

Nebraska's Austin Allen (11) tries to hold off Iowa's Kaevon Merriweather (26) before being pushed out of bounds in the fourth quarter Friday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Following Iowa's 28-21 win against Nebraska on Friday, Steven M. Sipple and Parker Gabriel went live on Facebook to discuss the game and take your questions.

Austin Allen takes a significant honor into his NFL Draft preparations. 

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Allen on Wednesday was named first-team all-Big Ten by the league's media.

He also was named the conference's tight end of the year. 

He becomes the first Nebraska tight end to earn first-team all-conference honors since 2003, when Matt Herian of Pierce earned the honor. 

A native of Aurora, Allen finished this season with school tight end records for receptions (38) and receiving yards (602). 

He finished the season on a personal strong note, with receptions of 27 and 28 yards during Friday's 28-21 loss to Iowa. Nebraska ended the season with a 3-9 record, including 1-8 in the Big Ten. 

Allen wound up the season with 12 receptions of longer than 20 yards. What's more, he became only the fourth Nebraska tight end to record multiple 100-yard receiving games in a season (doing so against Minnesota and Wisconsin), and the first since Tracey Wistrom in 1999. 

Allen graduated in May of 2021 with a degree in mechanized systems management. As of last week, he was ranked as the No. 5 tight end nationally by Pro Football Focus. Although he just completed his fifth season in Nebraska's program, he had one season of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 eligibility freeze in collegiate athletics. But he opted last week to turn pro. 

Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson was named first-team all-Big Ten by the league's coaches. 

Meanwhile, Allen becomes Nebraska's first non-punter or place-kicker to be named first-team all-conference since 2014, when defensive end Randy Gregory and receiver Kenny Bell earned Big 12 recognition. 

Nebraska had three first-teamers in 2013, five in 2012 and four 2011.

In addition to Allen's honor, Nebraska sophomore center Cameron Jurgens was named third-team all-Big Ten by the coaches. The Beatrice native spent his true freshman season at tight end before switching to center in the spring of 2019. 

Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez, a junior, and senior wide receiver Samori Toure are honorable mentions.

He started every game this season, stretching his streak to 18 straight starts at the position. 

