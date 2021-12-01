Nebraska's Austin Allen crowned Big Ten's tight end of the year, earns first-team honors

Austin Allen takes a significant honor into his NFL Draft preparations.
The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Allen on Wednesday was named first-team all-Big Ten by the league's media.
He also was named the conference's tight end of the year.
He becomes the first Nebraska tight end to earn first-team all-conference honors since 2003, when Matt Herian of Pierce earned the honor.
A native of Aurora, Allen finished this season with school tight end records for receptions (38) and receiving yards (602).
He finished the season on a personal strong note, with receptions of 27 and 28 yards during Friday's 28-21 loss to Iowa. Nebraska ended the season with a 3-9 record, including 1-8 in the Big Ten.
Allen wound up the season with 12 receptions of longer than 20 yards. What's more, he became only the fourth Nebraska tight end to record multiple 100-yard receiving games in a season (doing so against Minnesota and Wisconsin), and the first since Tracey Wistrom in 1999.
Allen graduated in May of 2021 with a degree in mechanized systems management. As of last week, he was ranked as the No. 5 tight end nationally by Pro Football Focus. Although he just completed his fifth season in Nebraska's program, he had one season of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 eligibility freeze in collegiate athletics. But he opted last week to turn pro.
Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson was named first-team all-Big Ten by the league's coaches.
Meanwhile, Allen becomes Nebraska's first non-punter or place-kicker to be named first-team all-conference since 2014, when defensive end Randy Gregory and receiver Kenny Bell earned Big 12 recognition.
Nebraska had three first-teamers in 2013, five in 2012 and four 2011.
In addition to Allen's honor, Nebraska sophomore center Cameron Jurgens was named third-team all-Big Ten by the coaches. The Beatrice native spent his true freshman season at tight end before switching to center in the spring of 2019.
Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez, a junior, and senior wide receiver Samori Toure are honorable mentions.
He started every game this season, stretching his streak to 18 straight starts at the position.