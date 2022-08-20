Nebraska's 2022 position-by-position breakdowns

Step on up to the table. This is how the Huskers are lining up in 2022. Here's a position-by-position breakdown, including the "high-rollers" we expect to be leaders of their group.

Quarterback

The high-roller: Junior Casey Thompson holds the cards at quarterback. The Texas transfer has the most experience of any Husker signal-caller, and he's coming off a season where he flashed his potential on multiple occasions. Before he suffered a thumb injury against Oklahoma, Thompson had thrown for 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in Texas' first six games of the season. While the injury limited him for the remainder of the season, Thompson's arrival in Lincoln in January represents a fresh start for the talented quarterback.

The table

1. The holdover: Sophomore Logan Smothers was recruited to NU by former quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco, but he remains in the mix for offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Smothers saw the field in six games last season, and is Nebraska's most experienced backup.

2. Lookin' Purdy: On the other hand, there's plenty to like about Chubba Purdy being the potential back-up to Thompson. A former top-200 national recruit as a dual-threat quarterback, Purdy never broke into a starting role at Florida State. He can bring something to the Husker offense that no other QB can.

3. Turnover troubles: Regardless of who has been under center, Nebraska's quarterback play has been limited by turnovers over the last few seasons. The quarterback who makes the fewest mistakes in fall practice may vault themselves up the depth chart.

Shuffle

No. 3, Cooper Hausmann, 5-10, 180, fr.; No. 6, Chubba Purdy, 6-2, 210, r-fr.; No. 7 Mikey Pauley, 6-3, 195, fr.; No. 8, Logan Smothers, 6-2, 190, so.; No. 10, Heinrich Haarberg, 6-5, 210, r-fr.; No. 11 Casey Thompson, 6-0, 195, jr.; No. 15 Richard Torres, 6-4, 215, fr.; No. 16, Jarrett Synek, 6-0, 200, r-fr.; No. 18, Matt Masker, 6-2, 220, jr.

Running back

The high-roller: While plenty of different faces will see the field at running back again this year, sophomore Rahmir Johnson has the advantage of going into his fourth year in the NU offense. Yes, that's a sophomore entering his fourth year of college (thanks, COVID). Johnson carved out a role for himself with 10-plus carries in seven straight games last season before injuries ended his year prematurely.

The table

1. The returners: Gabe Ervin Jr. and Jaquez Yant saw the field last year but were unable to make the starting role theirs. Ervin flashed his potential in the first four games of the season before going down with a knee injury, while Yant had one big game apiece but was ineffective in other appearances.

2. Immediate impact: Running backs coach Bryan Applewhite will introduce a pair of new faces to the fold: Ajay Allen and Anthony Grant. Both have a chance at immediate playing time, with Allen being an explosive top-10 running back recruit out of Louisiana while Grant is coming off two stellar junior college seasons.

3. Third-down role: The key to becoming a starter at running back is versatility, and the ability to be on the field for three downs at a time. Johnson accomplished that last season, and is likely the best pass-catching back the Huskers have. If any other players can step into that third-down role, it's their path to playing time.

Shuffle

No. 0, Jaquez Yant, 6-2, 235, so.; No. 9, Ajay Allen, 5-11, 185, fr.; No. 14, Rahmir Johnson, 5-10, 185, so.; No. 21, Emmett Johnson, 5-11, 175, fr.; No. 22, Gabe Ervin Jr., 6-0, 215, r-fr.; No. 23, Anthony Grant, 5-11, 200, jr., No. 28, Matthew Schuster, 5-10, 190, r-fr.; No. 29, Cooper Jewett, 5-10, 180, so.; No. 30, Markese Stepp (IN PORTAL), 6-1, 230, jr.; No. 34, Beau Psencik, 6-0, 200, r-fr.; No. 35, Trevin Luben, 5-11, 195, r-fr.; No. 37, Isaiah Harris, 5-8, 185, r-fr.; No. 44, Aiden Young, 5-9, 175, r-fr.

Wide receiver

The high-roller: Trey Palmer followed wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph to Nebraska for a reason – he's ready to play right away. A former five-star recruit from Louisiana, Palmer has the talent and speed to take over for Samori Toure in the slot. He caught 30 passes for 344 yards and three touchdowns at LSU last year.

The table

1. Transfers x2: A transfer from FCS school Montana, Toure led the team in receiving last year; a pair of transfers will try and do the same this time around. Junior Marcus Washington already has chemistry with Thompson after playing together at Texas, while New Mexico State transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda will also compete for a big role.

2. Manning madness: As one of the most-hyped Husker football recruits in recent years, expectations were high for Omar Manning from day one. Manning finally made an impact by catching the third-most passes on the team last year, but Nebraska will need more from him as an outside wide receiver in 2022.

3. Old guard: With the addition of several transfers and talented freshmen like Decoldest Crawford or Victor Jones Jr., Nebraska's returning wideouts have even more competition to deal with. Oliver Martin had two games with more than one catch last year; Alante Brown had zero. Both players will still be in the mix at wideout, though.

Shuffle

No. 1, Decoldest Crawford, 6-0, 180, fr.; No. 2, Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, 6-0, 185, jr.; No. 3, Trey Palmer, 6-1, 190, jr.; No. 4, Alante Brown, 5-11, 190, so.; No. 5, Omar Manning, 6-4, 225, sr.; No. 7, Marcus Washington, 6-2, 190, jr.; No. 12, Janiran Bonner, 6-3, 200, fr.; No. 13, Kamonte Grimes, 6-3, 200, r-fr.; No. 16, Zach Weinmaster, 5-10, 180, so.; No. 17, Ty Hahn, 6-2, 195, r-fr.; No. 19, Barron Miles Jr., 5-10, 180, r-fr.; No. 26, Roman Mangini, 5-9, 150, fr.; No. 32, Brody Belt, 5-9, 185, jr.; No. 36, Taveon Thompson, 6-4, 205, r-fr.; No. 41, Elliott Brown, 6-1, 175, r-fr.; No. 45, Truitt Robinson, 6-0, 185, r-fr.; No. 80, Shawn Hardy II, 6-3, 190, r-fr.; No. 84, Alex Bullock, 6-2, 195, r-fr.; No. 85, Wyatt Liewer, 6-4, 190, jr.; No. 88, Victor Jones Jr., 6-1, 195, fr.; No. 89, Oliver Martin, 6-1, 200, sr.

Tight end

The high-roller: One last ride for senior Travis Vokolek, who will move into a featured role on the field and in the locker room as a team leader. The 6-foot-7, 260-pounder will giver whoever starts at quarterback a massive target to throw to, and provide a capable blocker for a revamped running back room. With so much change on the offensive side of the ball, Nebraska has a luxury with Vokolek's veteran presence.

The table

1. Young talent: Of the 11 tight ends on Nebraska's roster, nine are freshmen, redshirt freshmen, or sophomores. Guys like Nate Boerkircher and Chris Hickman have seen some time, but that group of nine has largely watched from the sidelines, or not yet played college football at all. Who steps up from that group?

2. Injury issues: Vokolek missed the first three games of the 2021 season. Touted recruit Thomas Fidone has had to recover from two knee injuries. That's two big-time targets Nebraska could really use over the course of a full season.

3. Defining roles: Austin Allen set single-season program records in 2021 for receptions and receiving yards. With a rebuilt wide receiver room, a new offensive coordinator, new quarterback and a host of new running backs, do Nebraska's tight ends put up that kind of production in 2022? Mark Whipple has historically found one player and made him a go-to guy in the passing game. We'll see if the tight ends get the same amount of targets as last season.

Shuffle

No. 24, Thomas Fidone, 6-6, 235, r-fr.; No. 46, John Goodwin, 6-3, 235, so.; No. 47, Chase Androff, 6-6, 235, fr.; No. 48, Evan Meyersick, 6-5, 195, r-fr.; No. 49, Nate Boerkircher, 6-5, 230, r-fr.; No. 81, James Carnie, 6-5, 225, r-fr.; No. 82, Chancellor Brewington, 6-3, 220, sr.; No. 83, Travis Vokolek, 6-7, 260, sr.; No. 86, AJ Rollins, 6-6, 220, r-fr.; No. 87, Chris Hickman, 6-5, 215, so.; No. 87, Brodie Tagaloa, 6-3, 260, fr.; No. 99, Luke Lindenmeyer, 6-4, 250, fr.

Offensive line

The high-roller: When fall camp opens, Trent Hixson will be the favorite to replace Cam Jurgens at center. There’s a lot riding on the transition — a new offense, a new offensive line coach, and replacing a multi-year starter who left school early and became a second-round draft pick. The unit with the most to prove of any on the team could use a steady hand of a sixth-year senior in the middle. Other players may have more star power, but Hixson could be in line for the most critical role.

The table

1. Is Teddy ready: Nebraska could very much use the services of sophomore Teddy Prochaska, who played in five games before suffering a season-ending knee injury last season. The massive (6-foot-10, 320 pounds) Prochaska is just the second true freshman to start a game at left tackle for NU, and he was such an effective blocker in 2021 that the Huskers used him as a jumbo tight end as well. In a position group with a lot of questions, Prochaska could provide some answers.

2. Settling in: The Huskers have plenty of options — but also no clear leaders — for every spot on the line. The seasonlong suspension of left guard Nouredin Nouili further complicates matters. Does Hixson play center, or guard? Does one of Turner Corcoran or Bryce Benhart play guard or tackle? Where do transfers such as Kevin Williams and Hunter Anthony fit? Whoever takes the field against Northwestern, NU will have a unit that likely won’t have played a meaningful snap together.

3. New style: Donovan Raiola brought a new way of teaching, and new techniques to Nebraska when he was hired away from the NFL’s Chicago Bears. The former Wisconsin lineman has a massively important job ahead of him if Nebraska’s offense is to take a step forward in 2022. How quickly will NU’s linemen take to Raiola’s coaching? And will it work in the Big Ten?

Shuffle

No. 50, Sam Hoskinson, 6-1, 240, r-fr.; No. 51, Justin Evans-Jenkins, 6-1, 290, fr.; No. 53, Riley Moses, 6-2, 290, so.; No. 54, Bryce Benhart, 6-9, 315, so.; No. 57, Ethan Piper, 6-2, 295, so.; No. 58, Ian Boerkircher, 6-6, 285, jr.; No. 59, Henry Lutovsky, 6-6, 310, r-fr.; No. 61, Dylan Parrott, 6-5, 340, fr.; No. 62, Noah Stafursky, 6-4, 325, so.; No. 63, Nouredin Nouili, 6-4, 315, jr.; No. 65, Teddy Prochaska, 6-10, 320, so.; No. 66, Ezra Miller, 6-6, 310, so.; No. 67, Joey Mancino, 6-3, 280, r-fr.; No. 69, Turner Corcoran, 6-6, 300, so.; No. 70, Keegan Menning, 6-5, 325, r-fr.; No. 73, Broc Bando, 6-5, 295, sr.; No. 74, Brant Banks, 6-8, 300, so.; No. 75, Trent Hixson, 6-4, 305, sr.; No. 76, Beau Schaller, 6-2, 270, r-fr.; No. 76, Eli Simonson, 6-6, 295, r-fr.; No. 77, Hunter Anthony, 6-6, 325, jr.; No. 77, Michael Lynn, 6-6, 295, so.; No. 78, Kevin Williams, 6-5, 325, sr.; No. 79, Alex Conn, 6-6, 310, r-fr.

Defensive line

The high-roller: Sophomore Ty Robinson is easily the most experienced member of a group that has plenty of unknowns after losing five scholarship players from the 2021 team. Now in his fourth season with the program, Robinson is seasoned – easily the Husker defensive lineman with the most Big Ten experience — after totaling 27 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two sacks in 2021. The Huskers need Robinson to be a durable force up front.

The table

1. Polar Bear: The top three up front might well be Robinson along with transfers Stephon Wynn (Alabama) and Devin Drew (Texas Tech). After that? It’s a battle for playing time. Nash Hutmacher got plenty of experience in 2021, and he appears to be at the top of a young group of players trying to become regulars in the rotation.

2. Feeling Feist-y: Yutan native Colton Feist has long been talked about as the next walk-on to become a major contributor for NU, and 2022 might be his year to do it. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound junior already has his degree, and has seen spot duty over the past two seasons. If he can stay healthy (two separate injuries kept him out of four games), Feist will be in the mix.

3. Who else: Mosai Newsom? Ru’Quan Buckley? Jailen Weaver? Whoever fills out the rest of NU’s depth chart will have to prove they can handle a full-time workload at a demanding position. Each of the three players mentioned above has impressive measurables; can they turn that into production when the top line group needs a rest?

Shuffle

No. 50, Jailen Weaver, 6-8, 345, r-fr.; No. 52, Mosai Newsom, 6-5, 285, so.; No. 63, Ru’Quan Buckley, 6-6, 290, r-fr.; No. 72, Nash Hutmacher, 6-4, 330, so.; No. 80, Jacob Herbek, 6-5, 260, so.; No. 82, Colton Feist, 6-2, 275, jr.; No 90, Stephn Wynn, 6-3, 305, jr.; No. 91, Devin Drew, 6-2, 280, jr.; No. 96, Marquis Black, 6-3, 300, r-fr.; No. 99, Ty Robinson, 6-6, 310, so.

Inside linebacker

The high-roller(s): There's no doubt who Nebraska's starting inside linebackers should be come August — Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich. The duo combined for 207 tackles and provided a consistent presence in the middle of the field last year, something that is unlikely to change for the in-state products.

The table

1. Backup blitz: With Henrich and Reimer dominating the snap counts last year, Nebraska's returning backups still have room left to grow. Chris Kolarevic was the top backup a year ago, but he'll move into a nickel role similar to what JoJo Domann played last year. That leaves Eteva Mauga-Clements (five tackles) and Garrett Snodgrass (four tackles) as NU's top backups.

2. Incoming talent: While Mauga-Clements and Snodgrass have the inside track to Nebraska's two-deep rotation, a pair of incoming talents will push them for playing time. Redshirt freshman Randolph Kpai learned the system last year, and the NU coaching staff is also eager to see what in-state freshman Ernest Hausmann can do.

3. Injury concerns: While Henrich and Reimer both had a clean bill of health to play in all 12 games last season, either player going down would be a big blow to the defensive front. Reimer missed two games in 2020 and five games in 2019, and Henrich missed the entire 2019 season due to injury.

Shuffle

No. 14, Mikai Gbayor, 6-2, 220, r-fr.; No. 16, Ernest Hausmann, 6-2, 220, fr.; No. 19, Seth Malcom, 6-4, 215, r-fr.; No. 22, Eteva Mauga-Clements, 6-1, 220, sr.; No. 28, Luke Reimer, 6-1, 225, jr.; No. 30, Randolph Kpai, 6-3, 205, r-fr.; No. 41, Garrett Snodgrass, 6-3, 220, so.; No. 42, Nick Henrich, 6-3, 225, so.; No. 53, Jake Archer, 6-1, 200, jr.; No. 56, Grant Tagge, 6-1, 200, so.

EDGE

The high-roller: Garrett Nelson was Nebraska's most effective pass rusher last season by a large margin as he led the team with five sacks; no other Husker had more than two. The Scottsbluff native has improved his tackle totals three seasons in a row, and his leadership on defense is also a key element to the Huskers' pass-rushing success.

The table

1. Veteran hand: Senior Caleb Tannor is one of the most experienced players on this year's roster, with 34 games played in his Husker career already. His 33 tackles last season were a career-high, while Tannor has also recorded two sacks or more for the past three seasons. Look for a similar contribution from him in 2022.

2. Monster Mathis: Whether he lines up as an edge rusher in a three-man or four-man front, Ochaun Mathis will be a difference-maker for Nebraska. The TCU transfer has recorded 26 sacks over the last three seasons and was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in both 2020 and 2021.

3. Incoming size: Joining the mix this season are a pair of big, powerful pass rushers in Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler. Gunnerson impressed in the three games he played during a redshirt season last year, while Butler also saw the field in two games last season. If either player can make a big jump, NU's depth at pass rusher will be much-improved.

Shuffle

No. 2, Caleb Tannor, 6-3, 220, sr.; No. 10, Jimari Butler, 6-5, 245, r-fr.; No. 15, Jake Appleget, 6-4, 220, fr.; No. 32, Ochaun Mathis, 6-5, 260, jr.; No. 34, Simon Otte, 6-2, 205, jr.; No. 44, Garrett Nelson, 6-4, 245, jr.; No. 51, Braden Klover, 6-2, 225, r-fr.; No. 54, Ryan Schommer, 6-5, 260, jr.; No. 97, Blaise Gunnerson, 6-6, 250, r-fr.

Nickel

The high-roller: Javin Wright is full-go this fall after dealing with blood clotting issues last season. While he's only played a handful of snaps in a Husker uniform, he's the group's most athletic option. At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Wright is an intriguing thought at nickel. Nebraska coaches have been high on Wright, too, and pointed out that he came down with an interception on the first day of camp.

The table

1. A new position: Nickel is one of two new roster designations at Nebraska (the other is edge). JoJo Domann brought this position to life with his versatile ability to rush the passer or drop back in coverage.

2. A local connection: Lincoln native Isaac Gifford is squarely in the mix to play a key role at nickel this fall. He impressed in limited action toward the end of last season when Domann went down with an injury. "He hasn’t been here four, five years but, maturity-wise, he acts like it,” NU defensive backs coach Travis Fisher said in July.

3. Making a switch: Chris Kolarevic didn't fully find a rhythm at linebacker last season after joining the Huskers from Northern Iowa. This fall, the Huskers are hoping to tap into Kolarevic's athleticism at nickel.

Shuffle

No. 18, Gage Stenger, 6-2, 190, fr.; No. 23, Isaac Gifford, 6-1, 200, so.; No. 31, Chris Kolarevic, 6-1, 225, sr.; No. 33, Javin Wright, 6-5, 215, so.; No. 35, John Bullock, 6-0, 210, so.; No. 46, Grant Buda, 6-0, 205, r-fr.

Defensive backs

The high-roller: Quinton Newsome is penciled in as a starter at one of the cornerback positions. He was one of the team's three representatives at Big Ten media days in Indianapolis and started every game a season ago. NU has high expectations for its top cornerback after a strong sophomore season when Newsome tallied 57 tackles and four pass breakups in 11 starts.

1. Who's on the other side? The race for the second starting cornerback spot will be one of the more intriguing position battles to monitor during fall camp. Braxton Clark and Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill appear to have the inside track, but don't rule out an underclassman making a push for playing time.

2. The freaks: Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher has a word to describe someone who is athletic. Freak. Turns out there are plenty of them in his position room. Hill is one, he says, and so is Javier Morton, a sophomore from Atlanta.

3. Life after CTB: Not only was Cam Taylor-Britt a reliable cornerback on the field, but his bubbly personality and leadership were important at Nebraska. It appears Newsome is ready to take on a leadership role — Fisher recently told a story of Newsome plopping down next to a freshman in the back of a meeting room.

Shuffle

No. 0, Tommi Hill, 6-0, 200, so.; No. 1, Tyreke Johnson, 6-1, 180, jr.; No. 3, Marques Buford, 5-11, 190, so.; No. 4, Myles Farmer, 6-3, 200, so.; No. 5, Kaine Williams, 6-2, 200, r-fr.; No. 6, Quinton Newsome, 6-1, 180, jr.; No. 7, Tamon Lynum, 6-2, 180, r-fr.; No. 8, Jaeden Gould, 6-2, 200, fr.; No. 9, Deshon Singleton, 6-3, 205, so.; No. 11, Braxton Clark, 6-4, 195, jr.; No. 12. Omar Brown, 6-1, 195, jr.; No. 13, Malcolm Hartzog, 5-9, 170, fr.; No. 17, Jalil Martin, 6-2, 165, fr.; No. 21, Noa Pola-Gates, 6-0, 180, so.; No. 25, Javier Morton, 6-2, 195, sp.; No. 26, Koby Bretz, 6-2, 210, r-fr.; No. 29, Ashton Hausmann, 5-11, 210, r-fr.; No. 35, Derek Branch, 5-11, 180, r-fr.; No. 36, Blake Closman, 5-10, 175, r-fr.; No. 37, Phalen Sanford, 5-11, 200, jr.; No. 40, Darius Moore, 6-1, 185, sr.; No. 41, Christian Lilienkamp, 6-0, 200; r-fr.; No. 43, Michael Booker III, 6-1, 195, r-fr.; No. 45, Blake Miller, 6-1, 195; fr.

Special teams

The high-roller: Punter Brian Buschini comes to Nebraska with some sterling credentials. He was the FCS punter of the year last season at Montana and was included on the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list. Punting has been a thorn in the Huskers' side, and they're hopeful Buschini puts a stop to that.

1. Eyes on the (Bleek)rode: Furman transfer Timmy Bleekrode is expected to handle the kicking duties when the Huskers take the field in Ireland. In three seasons at Furman, Bleekrode went 21-of-25 on field goal attempts, and he also handled the team's punting efforts, too. When Nebraska gets in the red zone, it needs to capitalize with points. Bleekrode's right foot will play a big role in that.

2. Bringing in Busch: For the first time in Scott Frost's coaching tenure at Nebraska, the Huskers have an assistant coach dedicated solely to special teams. That's Bill Busch, who brings a wealth of experience to the third phase of the game. No one shies around it anymore — special teams have cost games, and it's time for that to change.

3. Return game: Nebraska has several options it could deploy for kick and punt returners. At the top of the list is Trey Palmer, but Oliver Martin and others could see some time there, too.

Shuffle