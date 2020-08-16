Nebraska's 2021 football recruiting class shrinks by one, as California linebacker decommits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska's 2021 football recruiting class shrank by one Sunday.

Will Schweitzer, an outside linebacker from Los Gatos, California, announced his decommitment via Twitter.

"I'd like to say this has nothing to do with the university, the coaching staff or Huskernation," his tweet said. "I am honored coach (Scott) Frost, coach (Erik) Chinander and coach (Mike) Dawson chose me to play for them. They have been the best mentors anyone could ask for in the recruiting process. Thank you coaches from the bottom of my heart."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Schweitzer verbally committed to Nebraska on June 11, picking the Huskers and defensive coordinator Chinander over a host of options including in-state California, Michigan State, TCU, Utah and several others. Holding more than 20 total offers, Schweitzer is one of the most sought-after prospects in the Bay Area for the 2021 cycle.

Schweitzer projects as an outside linebacker in Chinander's 3-4 defense, but he plays in the middle for Los Gatos High School.