Nebraska WR Kade Warner and OL Will Farniok enter transfer portal

Warner, of course, is the son of NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

Farniok enters portal: In 2020, Nebraska had two Farnioks on its football roster.

In 2021, that number will be zero.

Sophomore reserve offensive lineman Will Farniok entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal on Tuesday. That follows his older brother Matt Farniok’s decision to enter the 2021 NFL Draft after starting 32 games.

Will Farniok came to Nebraska as part of the 2018 recruiting class and appeared in four total games during his three seasons on campus. Three of those came in 2019. The younger Farniok played late in NU’s season opener in 2020 against Ohio State, but then did not see the field the rest of the season.

In theory, Will Farniok would have been the No. 2 center behind sophomore Cameron Jurgens, but in practice he wasn’t. NU didn’t put out a paper depth chart this season, but both times the Huskers needed a replacement for Jurgens — one game he missed due to injury, another game he was briefly pulled from after a series of errant snaps — it was Matt Farniok who slid over from right guard and manned the middle.