Nebraska walk-on Blake Miller from Lourdes CC says Huskers have 'always kind of been the dream'

Blake Miller had a senior season to remember for Lourdes Central Catholic last fall.
Miller, who plans to sign with the Huskers as a walk-on in February, broke 11 school records for the Knights and helped Lourdes CC to school records in points per game (60.5) and total offense per game (429.9).
The Huskers have always been on the back of his mind since he was a kid.
“It's always kind of been the dream to play (for Nebraska),” Miller said. “I grew up going to Husker games with my brothers and my family. It's been amazing to me watching them and I've always wanted to run out of the tunnel with all the players and play in front of all the fans and sellout crowds. It's always kind of been the dream.”
But it was some of the records Miller broke this past season that was talked about most among the Miller household. But to Lourdes head coach Jon Borer, those were not the most impressive things about Miller.
"Blake was one of the leaders," Borer said. "For all of his talent and for how good he is, with the plays that he can make with his feet and his arm, I was most impressed with his ability to be a good teammate. The younger kids who couldn't put their pads in their pants; he was just a good teammate and good guy."
The Lourdes CC gunslinger broke four records held by his older brother, Hayden.
Miller surpassed his brother in completion percentage (63.0%), career passing yards (3,517), touchdown passes (36) and single-season passing yards (2,047).
“(Hayden) was always paying attention after a game I'd have,” Miller said. “After I broke a record he would come up to me and say, 'I've got another one.' He was always glad to see it was me doing it.
“It was cool and it's always good to beat your older brothers because they would always beat on me for so long. You've got to get them back somehow.”
Though Miller shattered offensive records for Lourdes CC, he has a handful of different positions to play for the Huskers when the spring begins.
Miller will most likely play at inside linebacker, safety or even try his hand at receiver. Miller also averaged over 47 yards per punt for the Knights, another Lourdes CC record.
“I'm not 100 percent sure,” Miller said. “Those are the three that I kind of got recruited for.”
With all the individual success, Lourdes CC also had an impressive season, falling to Cross County 58-51 in the D-1 state semifinals.
“It was a lot of fun,” Miller said. “We had 12 seniors on our team. We are all three- or four-year starters, a couple of us, and we all came in over the summer and worked hard. … Once playoffs came, we had a really good run, and had a shot at a pretty good team. It was a really fun year.”
Though Miller appreciates his records, he was never one looking to break them.
“We were having fun out there every game and our offense came pretty easily,” Miller said. We have a great coach who draws up some great plays and has some great concepts. It comes pretty easy some games.”