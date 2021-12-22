Nebraska walk-on Blake Miller from Lourdes CC says Huskers have 'always kind of been the dream'

Blake Miller had a senior season to remember for Lourdes Central Catholic last fall.

Miller, who plans to sign with the Huskers as a walk-on in February, broke 11 school records for the Knights and helped Lourdes CC to school records in points per game (60.5) and total offense per game (429.9).

The Huskers have always been on the back of his mind since he was a kid.

“It's always kind of been the dream to play (for Nebraska),” Miller said. “I grew up going to Husker games with my brothers and my family. It's been amazing to me watching them and I've always wanted to run out of the tunnel with all the players and play in front of all the fans and sellout crowds. It's always kind of been the dream.”

But it was some of the records Miller broke this past season that was talked about most among the Miller household. But to Lourdes head coach Jon Borer, those were not the most impressive things about Miller.