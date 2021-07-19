Nebraska veteran quarterback Adrian Martinez named to preseason Maxwell Award list

It's watch list season in college football. Rejoice.

Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez earned recognition Monday in that regard, as he was named to the Maxwell Award preseason list.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the college player of the year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert "Tiny" Maxwell, a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

A major college football award named after a sports writer? That's sort of cool.

This is actually the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Martinez's third straight appearance on the Maxwell Award watch list. He comes off a shortened 2020 season when he completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns (with three picks) while rushing for a team-high 521 yards and seven scores.

He became the third player in program history to lead Nebraska in both rushing and passing in the same season and was the fourth Husker quarterback to lead the team in rushing. His 71.5 completion percentage ranked fifth in Big Ten history and was the fourth-best mark in a Big Ten Conference season.

The native Californian enters the coming season with 13 school records, including career record for games with at least 400 yards of total offense (five).