Nebraska transfer RB Grant recognized as nation's top juco male athlete

The Nebraska football team has shown a willingness to recruit the junior college ranks, and now the Huskers have the best in the pack.

Junior running back Anthony Grant will be in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday night to accept the David Rowlands Male Student-Athlete of the Year award, which recognizes the best athlete across all National Junior College Athletic Association sports.

Last season at New Mexico Military Institute, Grant rushed for 1,730 yards and 18 touchdowns, helping the Broncos to the national championship. In two playoff games, Grant barrelled for 590 yards and six touchdowns, including a 398-yard game in the semifinals.

The award caps a decorated final season for Grant, who was the 2021 NJCAA Division I offensive player of the year, rushing champion, first-team All-American and the MVP of the national championship game.

The Buford, Georgia, native began his career at Florida State before transferring to play two seasons at NMMI. In two juco seasons, Grant rushed for 2,549 yards and 28 scores.

At Nebraska, Grant used a strong spring to stamp himself this spring as a possibility to take over the starting role come fall. The 5-11, 210-pounder had six carries for 69 yards in the Red-White Spring Game in April.

