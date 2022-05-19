Nebraska to host transfer portal target WR from Texas; Bill Busch's effort in KC area nets visitors

This weekend marks the beginning of official visits for 2023 football recruits, and three prospects will take visits to Lincoln to check out what Nebraska has to offer.

So will another athlete out of the transfer portal.

Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington, who entered the transfer portal on May 1, will make a visit to Lincoln as NU continues to look for reinforcements in its wide receiver room.

Washington caught 18 passes for 277 yards last season, largely from the right arm of new Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder played in 31 games for the Longhorns.

Nebraska has already added a pair of transfer wideouts — Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda from New Mexico State and Trey Palmer from LSU. Washington visited Lincoln while being recruited in high school.

Along with Washington, three prospects on the offensive side of the ball will make official visits to NU as well. Here's a look at each.

Offensive lineman Cayden Green: The highly-touted prospect out of Lee's Summit North (Mo.) will be back in Lincoln after making an unofficial visit in early March. Ranked as the No. 62 player in the nation — and the No. 6 offensive tackle according to the 247Sports composite — the four-star prospect is among the most highly sought-after recruits in the Midwest.

Green already has the Huskers in his top five schools, along with Oklahoma, Michigan, Miami, and Missouri.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder is being recruited by NU special teams coordinator Bill Busch, who has made the Kansas City area a priority since being moved into a full-time coaching role.

Wide receiver Jaidyn Doss: Another Kansas City-area recruit, receiver Jaidyn Doss, will also be in Lincoln after making an unofficial visit in March.

Doss is a 6-foot, 205-pound, three-star out of Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) High School, caught 28 passes for 442 yards and five touchdowns last season, and in 24 career games, has 74 catches for 1,418 yards and 12 scores.

Like Green, Doss is being recruited by Busch.

"Coach Busch is a good dude and I think he's doing a really good job of attacking Kansas City," said Richard Elkins, one of Doss' coaches, back in March. "I'm not sure how much Nebraska had been in Kansas City over the last few years. I know they've recruited it, but boy, it seems like Coach Busch is doing it even more."

Athlete Dylan Edwards: One state over, in Kansas, Dylan Edwards will make the trip north for an official visit as well.

From the city of Derby, the 5-foot-9, 165-pound Edwards reminds of Wan'Dale Robinson, both in stature and in production. He had 3,214 all-purpose yards and 40 touchdowns last season.

That included 2,603 yards and 38 touchdowns worth of rushing production during a season in which he averaged 12.5 yards per carry while leading his team to the Kansas Class 6A title game and being named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year.

Edwards returned two punts and one kickoff for touchdowns, and caught eight passes for 101 yards and another touchdown.

Edwards has Nebraska in his top 10 schools, along with Wisconsin, Oregon, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Kansas State, Kansas, Washington, and Jackson State.

Current Husker offensive lineman Alex Conn also played at Derby.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

