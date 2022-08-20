Nebraska still seeking consistency at running back in 2022

A good, consistent running back can offer something that no other player on a football field can. When a dominant back is running hot, they can wear down opponents and send opposing fans for the exits — just ask Husker fans what they think of Melvin Gordon or Jonathan Taylor.

Over the past few seasons, achieving that type of game-changing performance has often eluded Nebraska, as has consistency from week one to week 12.

Going back to 2018, Devine Ozigbo was buried on the depth chart before emerging as a 1,000-yard rusher. In 2019, presumed starter Maurice Washington left the program mid-season and Dedrick Mills stepped up as the team's leading rusher; Mills then missed several games in 2020 leading to Wan'Dale Robinson spending time at running back. 2021 was the worst offender of all as five different running backs earned 30 or more carries last season, but none cracked the 500-yard mark.

Could a consistent leader in the backfield finally emerge in 2022? The options are many, but that's the issue right there.

Nebraska's top back in 2021, Rahmir Johnson, knows how things can change over the course of a season. After Johnson had emerged as the team's lead back in October, head coach Scott Frost remarked that Johnson "was probably fifth on the depth chart to start fall camp," but had stepped up to make big plays when the team needed it. Nebraska certainly needs a leader in its backfield this season, a role that Johnson would be on track to receive.

Even if Johnson doesn't equal the 112 carries he totaled a year ago, his role as Nebraska's third-down back seems to be secured.

“Rahmir is a very versatile athlete, he’s got extremely good vision and he learned to play with a better pad level as we went through the spring," Running backs coach Bryan Applewhite said in late July. "He’s got unbelievable hands, he’s very good in space as a slot receiver and I think he can be a weapon for us.”

But, given the dramatic rise of Ozigbo, Mills and Johnson from buried in the depth chart to lead backs in recent years, it'd be foolish to count out something similar happening this season.

NU's other returning options are Gabe Ervin Jr., who is coming back from a season-ending injury, and Jaquez Yant, a player who had a big game against Northwestern but failed to reach those heights against any other opponent. Both players could factor into the rotation, but what about the newcomers?

Freshmen Ajay Allen and Emmett Johnson have plenty of potential, but it's difficult for true freshmen to gain immediate playing time at running back without the benefits of an entire season of training and lifting. Rather, junior college transfer Anthony Grant could be this year's surprise riser.

Grant rushed for 2,549 yards and 28 touchdowns in two seasons at New Mexico Military Institute, and he was also a standout performer in the Red-White Spring Game. With that in mind, keep an eye on Grant this fall.