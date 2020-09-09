Nebraska state legislators join chorus of voices asking for Big Ten to reconsider postponement

There is a growing sentiment, too, that a proposal could be forthcoming before much longer from the conference's return to competition committee for consideration by the COP/C.

NU system president Ted Carter on Wednesday morning told KLIN, "Here's what I will say: There is still an awful lot of work still going on from the return to play committee. ... They're putting together some plans that the presidents and chancellors will vote on very soon. The fight is still on."

The Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday that a vote could happen this weekend "at the earliest."

If a vote is taken and a return to competition is approved, it's not clear exactly what a restart date for football might look like. The Journal Star reported Tuesday that there's not currently believed to be enough COP/C support for an early October start.

NU athletic director Bill Moos said late last month that the subcommittee he serves on that's considering potential scheduling models had looked at Thanksgiving, January and February starts. Of course, it's possible more options have been added to the table since.

The COP/C needs 60% of its membership to vote in favor of a plan, which means nine of the 14 council members.