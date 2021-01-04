Nebraska standout cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt decides to return for one more season

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, arguably the Husker defense's best player, has decided to return for his senior season.

The 6-foot, 215-pound Alabama native said Monday on Twitter, "After much thought and consideration ... Let's take it back for one more ride Husker Nation."

A second-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches, Taylor-Britt recorded 28 tackles this season while making two interceptions and breaking up four passes. He was also the team's leading punt returner with six for 79 yards (13.2 per return).

In 2019, Taylor-Britt ranked third nationally with four forced fumbles, the most by any Husker since 1999.

He spent his first two seasons at Nebraska bouncing back and forth between safety and cornerback, but settled in as a full-time corner this season and excelled.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said earlier this fall that most teams opted against challenging Taylor-Britt with much frequency.

Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher knew he’d have conversations with Taylor-Britt after the season about where his professional prospects stood and what another year in college could do for him.