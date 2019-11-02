WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the second straight week, Nebraska put its boot on an opponent’s throat early in the game.
For the second straight week, this time armed with the return of their starting quarterback, the Huskers had a chance to run away and hide when their offense got off to a fast start.
For the second straight week — and at least the third time this season — Nebraska not only failed to bury a foe, this time Purdue on a choppy track at Ross-Ade Stadium, but let it up and let it back in the game.
Yet again, the Huskers lost a game they felt like they should have dominated, but, as has become all too common for Scott Frost’s second NU team, failed to dominate or even win because they made far too many mistakes in a 31-27 loss to the Boilermakers.
Clinging to a 27-24 lead in the closing moments of regulation, the Nebraska defense allowed Purdue backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell and the Boilermakers to drive 80 yards and score the game-winning touchdown on a deceptive reverse play to David Bell.
Nebraska took a 20-17 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez, who turned in an up-and-down performance in his return to action after missing two games with a left knee injury.
Purdue quickly responded, though, marching promptly down the field to reclaim the lead in a game the Boilermakers early on looked like they might never actually contend for.
Instead, Jeff Brohm’s team survived an early punch from the Huskers and then responded when it needed to, including a 7-yard King Doerue touchdown run to polish off a go-ahead drive with 6 minutes, 50 seconds remaining.
Had Nebraska not continued a confounding trend of shooting itself in the foot, the game perhaps never would have hung in the balance for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
The Huskers cruised down the field and scored on their first possession of the game, then had a golden opportunity to double their lead when senior nose tackle Darrion Daniels intercepted Jack Plummer's shovel pass and returned it to the Purdue 2-yard line. Instead of punching it in, though, NU went backward on three pass attempts and settled for a Barret Pickering field goal and a 10-0 lead.
At the same score, Martinez drove Nebraska to the Purdue 21 before he made a bad throw into coverage in the back corner of the end zone that was easily intercepted by safety Corey Trice.
NU got the ball back again thanks to a Lamar Jackson interception, but went three-and-out, hampered by a holding penalty, a fumbled exchange between Martinez and a running back and then Martinez missing senior wide receiver Kanawai Noa for what looked like a sure touchdown up the left seam.
What might the score have been? 17-0? 21-0? Even 24-0? Against a two-win team that’s struggled to get untracked offensively and remained without its star sophomore Rondale Moore for a fifth straight week? That’s how a game gets out of hand.
Instead, at a manageable 10-0 margin, the Boilermakers mounted scoring drives of 89 and 95 yards in the second quarter and took a 14-10 lead to the locker room instead of a multi-score deficit.
After Purdue’s first five drives covered just 34 yards in 15 snaps and ended with three punts and two interceptions, the Huskers' defense wilted.
The Blackshirts missed tackles. They allowed Plummer to rush for gains of 18 and 19 yards, the first on a zone-read and the second on what was nearly an Alex Davis sack. They allowed a third-and-15 conversion that turned a likely field goal attempt into a touchdown. They had two safeties — walk-on Eli Sullivan and junior Marquel Dismuke — with clean shots at tight end Payne Durham in the waning seconds of the half miss tackle attempts on the Boilermakers’ second scoring play.
“We’ve got to finish all the drives. We’ve got to tackle better. We can’t miss wide-open guys,” Frost said at halftime. "We’re making all the mistakes we can’t make and it’s got to stop. I hope the guys flip the script in this half and I think they will.”
More of the same followed in the second half, however. NU took the ball down the field on its first drive of the second half, but saw a 72-yard march stall inside the 10 and settled for a field goal. The second drive again pushed well into Boilermaker territory before the Huskers turned it over on downs when Martinez was stopped short on a third-down run and overthrew a ball into coverage on fourth down.
The Huskers dominated the field position game, starting at an average of its own 46 on its first 10 drives and taking nine of them into Purdue territory — six times to the 31 or deeper — and came away with just 13 points.
