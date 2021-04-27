Nebraska set to break ground on massive facility project Friday after one-year delay

At long last, Nebraska is set to break ground on its massive football and athletics facility project.

The honors are set for 3:30 p.m. Friday, kicking off a major weekend on campus that includes the Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium and a home baseball series against Rutgers.

The $155 million project was delayed by almost exactly a calendar year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the deep toll it took on the NU Athletic Department's financial health.

However, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos has said since last summer he thought the fundraising efforts were still strong enough to get the project — which has been modified into a phased operation — off the ground this spring.

Now, shovels will hit the dirt for the first time, just as Nebraska hosts upwards of 30,000 people and a Big Ten Network television crew — not to mention a large set of recruits who are coming to campus on their own dime.

The site of the project is the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium and it will be built on what is currently the Ed Weir track. Given the start date, the building is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023 and the football program would be able to move in ahead of the start of preseason camp that year.