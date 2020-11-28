Nebraska set for early kickoff at Purdue

Nebraska cornerback Braxton Clark (17) tackles Purdue wide receiver Amad Anderson during the first half in November 2019 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo
The streak of early kickoffs will continue for Nebraska.
The Huskers' game Saturday at Purdue is slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network, NU announced Saturday night.
Every game the Huskers have played this year has started at either 11 a.m. or — as was the case Friday on the road against Iowa — noon.
The start time and broadcast information for Nebraska's regular-season finale, a home game Dec. 12 against Minnesota, remains to be determined, but will either be announced Monday or next weekend.
Big Ten teams are also slated to play a cross-divisional game Dec. 19, but broadcast information, kickoff times and even locations for those games remain up in the air.
The Boilermakers and Huskers will both be coming off tough losses when they meet on Saturday. Nebraska lost 26-20 to Iowa on Friday and Purdue lost 37-30 at home to Rutgers on Saturday.
Purdue started the season 2-0 but has since lost three straight. NU has lost two straight since notching its lone win of the season Nov. 14 against Penn State.
Nebraska cornerback Dicaprio Bootle (7) celebrates his second-quarter interception with teammate Cam Taylor-Britt against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Iowa's Zach VanValkenburg (97) falls on the ball fumbled by Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter as Daviyon Nixon (54) celebrates Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is lifted up by teammate Bryce Benhart after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) chases after a bad snap from center Cameron Jurgens in the second quarter against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) follows through for his second field goal against Iowa in the first half on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (left) tackles Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson during the first half Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
Nebraska punter William Przystup (90) gets off a kick behind blocking from Matt Sichterman during the third quarter of the Huskers' 26-20 loss to Iowa on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson is tackled by Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) and Casey Rogers (98) during a third-quarter run Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke (left) and Luke Reimer tackle Iowa's Tyler Goodson (15) in the second half Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (right) prepares to take a handoff from quarteback Adrian Martinez on Johnson's third-quarter touchdown run against Iowa on Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's William Przystup punts against Iowa in the fourth quarter Friday in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-20.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson dives for a third-quarter touchdown as Iowa's Matt Hankins holds on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) tackles Iowa's Tyler Goodson as Luke Reimer looks on in the first half Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost takes with his players during a first-half timeout against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (left) talks with line judge Sergio DeHoyos during a break in the action in the second quarter Friday in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and the Husker offensive line push toward the goal line on Martinez's 1-yard touchdown run against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Iowa's Tyler Goodson (15) is tackled by Nebraska's JoJo Domann (13) and Casey Rogers (98) during a third-quarter run Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson rushes against Iowa's Jack Campbell (31) in the second half Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out to the field against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle celebrates a first-half interception against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Wan’Dale Robinson rushes in the first half against Iowa's Dane Belton on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ben Stille (95) tackles Iowa's Tyler Goodson as Luke Reimer (28) looks on in the first half Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) trips up Iowa punt returner Charlie Jones in the first half Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez reaches for the high snap in the first quarter against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan is congratulated by teammate Ryan Gersonde (2) after kicking a second-half field goal as Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) looks on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) breaks through the Iowa defense on a third-quarter run Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
A pair of fourth-quarter field goals by Iowa kicker Keith Duncan were the difference as the Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska 26-20 on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
An official signals a first down for Iowa after the Hawkeyes' Terry Roberts recovered a punt muffed by Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (bottom left) in the fourth quarter Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey gets pulled down by Iowa's Jack Campbell in the fourth quarter Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (7) tries to evade Iowa's Matt Hankins in the fourth quarter Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
A pair of fourth-quarter field goals by Iowa kicker Keith Duncan (3) were the difference as the Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska 26-20 on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Iowa's Terry Roberts (22) dives on a fumbled punt return by Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt (5) in the fourth quarter Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt walks off the field after the Huskers lost to Iowa 26-20 on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson (bottom) is greeted by teammate Wan'Dale Robinson after Johnson's 12-yard touchdown run in the third-quarter against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Alante Brown (4) returns a third-quarter kickoff as Iowa's Ivory Kelly-Martin (22) closes in and the Huskers' Colton Feist (82) blocks Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras gets off a third-quarter pass as Nebraska's Garrett Nelson (44) and Luke Reimer (28) pressure him Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Rahmir Johnson dives for a third-quarter touchdown against Iowa's Matt Hankins (8) and Kaevon Merriweather (26) on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
A first-down run by Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) is negated by a holding call in the fourth quarter Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz (left) offers a fist bump to Nebraska head coach Scott Frost before the game Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers onto the field to take on Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Iowa's Zach VanValkenburg (97) holds the ball fumbled by Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the fourth quarter Friday at Kinnick Stadium. in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes ran out the clock after the turnover and won 26-20.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey (right) takes the snap with running back Marvin Scott in the backfield in the first quarter against Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws under pressure from Iowa's Joe Evans (13) in the second quarter Friday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
