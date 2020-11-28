Nebraska set for early kickoff at Purdue

The streak of early kickoffs will continue for Nebraska.

The Huskers' game Saturday at Purdue is slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network, NU announced Saturday night.

Every game the Huskers have played this year has started at either 11 a.m. or — as was the case Friday on the road against Iowa — noon.

The start time and broadcast information for Nebraska's regular-season finale, a home game Dec. 12 against Minnesota, remains to be determined, but will either be announced Monday or next weekend.

Big Ten teams are also slated to play a cross-divisional game Dec. 19, but broadcast information, kickoff times and even locations for those games remain up in the air.

The Boilermakers and Huskers will both be coming off tough losses when they meet on Saturday. Nebraska lost 26-20 to Iowa on Friday and Purdue lost 37-30 at home to Rutgers on Saturday.

Purdue started the season 2-0 but has since lost three straight. NU has lost two straight since notching its lone win of the season Nov. 14 against Penn State.

